Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

2971 Salmon Drive

2971 Salmon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2971 Salmon Drive, Rossmoor, CA 90720
Rossmoor

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Call Diana 909-560-0145 for your private viewing and renting requirements. Great Schools, Great Home, Greatly desired Medallion Home in Rossmoor the “Farm House” model. This 3 Beds 2 Bath sits on a 7700 square foot lot, single story. The home is ready for you to move in. Freshly Painted Inside and Out, New Carpeting, New Double Oven, New Dishwasher, Smoothed Ceilings, New Ducting, New Vanities, Faucets and Toilets. Updated Dual Windows, Updated Kitchen Cabinets with Granite Counter Top, with A Sub-Zero Refrigerator/Freezer, Custom Pillow Window Shades, The yard is surrounded with a block wall. Forced Air Heating is Gas along with the water heater and there is a Gas line for your Dryer. The home is located on a coveted interior street with the assigned Schools Francis Hopkins Elementary, Oak Middle School and Los Alamito High School. There are 54 Parks within 10 Miles, including 3 Dog Parks. If hiking is a favorite of yours it is only 2.5 miles from Gum Grove Park, only 2 miles from El Dorado Nature Center and 1 mile for the Old Ranch Golf Practice Center. Close to lots of Shopping and 211 eating paces within 5 miles. Located near Free Ways and easy drive to the beach. What are you waiting for, you must see this home? It is waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 3
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2971 Salmon Drive have any available units?
2971 Salmon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossmoor, CA.
What amenities does 2971 Salmon Drive have?
Some of 2971 Salmon Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2971 Salmon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2971 Salmon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2971 Salmon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2971 Salmon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2971 Salmon Drive offer parking?
No, 2971 Salmon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2971 Salmon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2971 Salmon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2971 Salmon Drive have a pool?
No, 2971 Salmon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2971 Salmon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2971 Salmon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2971 Salmon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2971 Salmon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2971 Salmon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2971 Salmon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
