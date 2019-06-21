2971 Salmon Drive

Amenities

Call Diana 909-560-0145 for your private viewing and renting requirements. Great Schools, Great Home, Greatly desired Medallion Home in Rossmoor the “Farm House” model. This 3 Beds 2 Bath sits on a 7700 square foot lot, single story. The home is ready for you to move in. Freshly Painted Inside and Out, New Carpeting, New Double Oven, New Dishwasher, Smoothed Ceilings, New Ducting, New Vanities, Faucets and Toilets. Updated Dual Windows, Updated Kitchen Cabinets with Granite Counter Top, with A Sub-Zero Refrigerator/Freezer, Custom Pillow Window Shades, The yard is surrounded with a block wall. Forced Air Heating is Gas along with the water heater and there is a Gas line for your Dryer. The home is located on a coveted interior street with the assigned Schools Francis Hopkins Elementary, Oak Middle School and Los Alamito High School. There are 54 Parks within 10 Miles, including 3 Dog Parks. If hiking is a favorite of yours it is only 2.5 miles from Gum Grove Park, only 2 miles from El Dorado Nature Center and 1 mile for the Old Ranch Golf Practice Center. Close to lots of Shopping and 211 eating paces within 5 miles. Located near Free Ways and easy drive to the beach. What are you waiting for, you must see this home? It is waiting for you!