124 Apartments for rent in Rosemont, CA with garage

Rosemont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
South Rosemont
10 Units Available
Evergreen Park Apartments
9130 Kiefer Blvd, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
848 sqft
Recently-redesigned apartments now feature granite surfaces and in-unit laundry. The gated community has a fitness center, pools with hot tubs, and a BBQ area. Rosemont Community Park is within walking distance.

South Rosemont
1 Unit Available
3680 Southport Drive
3680 S Port Dr, Rosemont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Available! - Garage and small backyard Located in the heart of Midtown close to shops, restaurants and parks! No pets allowed. Renter's insurance required. No Smoking please. Screening Guidelines: 1.
Results within 5 miles of Rosemont
Old North Sacramento
15 Units Available
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,229
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.
13 Units Available
BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
Studio
$1,360
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1168 sqft
BDX at Capital Village is a BRAND NEW, mid-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located within Capital Village shopping center.
6 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.

Mira Loma
1 Unit Available
3624 Mulholland Way
3624 Mulholland Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
1880 sqft
This great home features a full bedroom and bathroom downstairs, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, fridge, gas range, and microwave all included. Central heat and air.

Sierra Oaks
1 Unit Available
2474 American River Dr
2474 American River Drive, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1676 sqft
Spacious and Stylish Two Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Sacramento. This property is surrounded by gorgeous mature trees and manicured grounds. This home has a semi-open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining.

Tahoe Park East
1 Unit Available
3220 Sher Ct
3220 Sher Court, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1640 sqft
Move-in special! $1000.00 off your 1st full month's rent if move-in occurs by 7/1! Lovely Three Bedroom/Two and a Half Bath Single Family House in Sacramento 3220 Sher Ct is close to Hiram W.

Avondale
1 Unit Available
7928 36th Ave
7928 36th Avenue, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1127 sqft
7928 36th Ave Available 06/20/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Near Popular Dining and Freeway Access - This three bedroom home has an upgraded kitchen with year old cabinets and counters. Tile floors throughout keep home cool all throughout the year.

Del Paso Manor
1 Unit Available
3910 El Camino Ave
3910 El Camino Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Great Two Bedroom that Shows Pride of Ownership - This 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex has it all from beautiful wood flooring in the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. Tons of cabinet space in large kitchen with nook.

Arden Park Vista
1 Unit Available
671 El Encino Way
671 El Encino Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1554 sqft
671 El Encino Way - Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with Den or Office Space. Rustic Style home. Located near the American River, Watt Ave and Fair Oaks Blvd. This home requires a one-year lease.

East Sacramento
1 Unit Available
95 Aiken Way
95 Aiken Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1049 sqft
Cute Home - This super cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home offers a 1 car garage, gas stove, refrigerator, hardwood floors, and covered patio with nice yard. For more information like our rental requirements and application process please visit us at www.

North Oak Park
1 Unit Available
4371 3rd Avenue
4371 3rd Avenue, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
856 sqft
4371 3rd Avenue Available 07/01/20 Updated 2bd/1ba Home with Garage near UCD Med Center - This Updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located off Stockton Blvd across from UCD Med Center and Shriners Hospital.

Lincoln Village
1 Unit Available
10018 Cirrus Way
10018 Cirrus Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
CUTE HOME TUCKED AWAY NEAR PARK... - Some of our Qualifications: must have a credit score of 620 and above. Must be on the Job at least 1 year. Must make 2.5 times the rental amount. No Big Dogs, No pitbulls or pit mixes.

1 Unit Available
10612 Biscay Way
10612 Biscay Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully remodeled house - Property Id: 299229 Beautiful property in a quiet family neighborhood. Near to freeway, schools, shops and restaurants. Hardwood floors, fireplace, large kitchen with pantry and gas stove.

1 Unit Available
2840 Cochise Ct
2840 Cochise Court, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1031 sqft
REMODELED DUPLEX - This beautiful, updated duplex features newer laminate flooring, fresh paint & much more! Large living areas open to kitchen. Granite countertops in kitchen with upgraded range.

Marconi North
1 Unit Available
3001 Marconi Avenue
3001 Marconi Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1415 sqft
3001 Marconi Avenue Available 06/17/20 Home For Rent! - This 2bd /1 ba home has a "2" Car Detached Garage and will be ready for your family soon! This home has a Living/ Family Room.

1 Unit Available
10450 Reymouth Ave
10450 Reymouth Avenue, Rancho Cordova, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1280 sqft
Corner Lot in Rancho Cordova - Recently remodeled with new paint, flooring, kitchen, counter tops and appliances. Wide driveway fits more than the typical two cars. Large front and backyard with this corner lot. Tenant is responsible for water.

Villages of Zinfandel
1 Unit Available
10893 Bellone Way
10893 Bellone Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1350 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3/2 Home with yard and garage coming soon! - Property Id: 288074 Terms: One year lease Utilities: Tenant responsible for all utilities Parking: 2 car Garage, Driveway Laundry: Laundry room with hook-ups Coming Soon - Available

Arden Manor
1 Unit Available
1317 Rushden Dr
1317 Rushden Drive, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1281 sqft
Available 06/30/20 Beautiful Newly Remodeled Three Bedroom/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Sacramento. 1317 Rushden Dr is close to Easter Seals Work Center, Sinbad Market & Bakery, Thomas Edison Language Institute, General Davie Jr.

Arden Oaks
1 Unit Available
3810 Random Ln
3810 Random Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
5288 sqft
Grand Ranch Style Home in Prestigious Arden Oaks! Freshly updated with new carpet & paint. Hardwood floors, Gourmet Chef's Kitchen with granite counter & center island. Multi-generational open floor plan with separate living spaces.

Northrup
1 Unit Available
900 Bell Street - 1
900 Bell St, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Large and recently updated duplex in central location. Spacious living room with laminate flooring. Kitchen overlooks a large dining room with a slider to the backyard. Good size bedrooms. Nice backyard with covered patio. 1 car attached garage.

1 Unit Available
EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way
10710 Basie Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2091 sqft
***************** AVAILABLE ******************* *************** AVAILABLE July 1st, 2020 ********* ***** 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 2 Story and 2 car garage attached, A combination of Living room & Formal Dining room, separate family room with

East Sacramento
1 Unit Available
520 Pico Way
520 Pico Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1407 sqft
Charming home tucked into the center of East Sacramento. Hardwood floors throughout and freshly painted walls. Formal living room with fireplace. Family room has built-in bookcases and a fireplace. Updated kitchen that opens to family room. (incl.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rosemont, CA

Rosemont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

