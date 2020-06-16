All apartments in Roseland
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1701 Dutton Avenue

1701 Dutton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Dutton Avenue, Roseland, CA 95407

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Come see this adorable home in South Santa Rosa. This home features a an open living room with fireplace. Formal dining space has sliding glass doors the lead to the backyard patio. Kitchen comes with granite kitchen countertops, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave hood and refrigerator. One full guest bathroom with granite countertop with tub/shower combination. All three bedrooms are well sized. Master bedroom comes with sliding glass door to patio, walk-in closet, private master bath comes with granite sink countertop and shower. Two car garage. Landscaping included. Dog possible with approval. One year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Dutton Avenue have any available units?
1701 Dutton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseland, CA.
What amenities does 1701 Dutton Avenue have?
Some of 1701 Dutton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Dutton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Dutton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Dutton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Dutton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Dutton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Dutton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1701 Dutton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Dutton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Dutton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1701 Dutton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Dutton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1701 Dutton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Dutton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 Dutton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Dutton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 Dutton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
