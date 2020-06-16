1701 Dutton Avenue

Amenities
Come see this adorable home in South Santa Rosa. This home features a an open living room with fireplace. Formal dining space has sliding glass doors the lead to the backyard patio. Kitchen comes with granite kitchen countertops, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave hood and refrigerator. One full guest bathroom with granite countertop with tub/shower combination. All three bedrooms are well sized. Master bedroom comes with sliding glass door to patio, walk-in closet, private master bath comes with granite sink countertop and shower. Two car garage. Landscaping included. Dog possible with approval. One year lease.