3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:25 PM
111 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rolling Hills, CA
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
18 Portuguese Bend Road
18 Portuguese Bend Road, Rolling Hills, CA
Live the Rolling Hills dream in this beautiful custom home with panoramic city views. A long, private driveway leads to a spacious motor court. Situated on approximately 2.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
92 Crest Road E
92 Crest Road East, Rolling Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,600
3447 sqft
Gorgeous and private estate home in excellent condition situated on over an acre of beautiful, manicured grounds. Located in the private gated community of Rolling Hills this home offers expansive city light and harbor views.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
1 Chestnut Lane
1 Chestnut Lane, Rolling Hills, CA
5 Bedroom, Office, Family Room, 4.5 Bath, 4,142 sqft home on over 2 acre. Home improvements well underway!!!! Come back and take a look. Bathroom remodeled. Stone flooring removed and replaced with wood and travertine.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
1 Pinto Road
1 Pinto Road, Rolling Hills, CA
Beautiful Rolling Hills property! Amazing views of Catalina from every room. This is privacy at its finest with over 2.
Results within 1 mile of Rolling Hills
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
2640 Colt Road
2640 Colt Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 2640 Colt Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 - Rent: $5,500 Per Month - Deposit: $8,000 - Credit Score 600 or Better - 5 Bedrooms - 4
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Rolling Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
3612 Estates Lane
3612 West Estates Lane, Los Angeles County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1748 sqft
Welcome Home! Located in a quaint, charming community, this is a Three Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with an Additional Bonus room! Perfect For a Man cave or Hobby Room. Fully remolded with all the bells & whistles.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
2139 W Rockinghorse Road
2139 Rocking Horse Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Great family home conveniently located near grocery stores, eateries and more. This spacious 3 level home features bedrooms on different levels creating unique privacy.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
108 Spindrift Drive
108 Spindrift Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1669 sqft
For Lease!!! Beach living in Luxury! Spectacular modernized beach bungalow in the private and gated beach community of Portuguese Bend Beach Club. Live large and enjoy endless amounts of panoramic sunsets and beach life all in a place called home.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
10 Saddle Road
10 Saddle Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Spacious, sumptuously furnished home awaiting you on the Palos Verdes Peninsula overlooking the City and Harbor Lights...
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28800 Palos Verdes Drive E
28800 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Incredible 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Rancho Palos Verdes. This gated, and very private home sits on an over 34,000 SF lot and features a long driveway to fit multiple cars and an attached 2 car garage.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hillside
1 Unit Available
2602 Loftyview Drive
2602 Loftyview Drive, Torrance, CA
Beautifully updated home located in a great area of South Torrance, Victoria Knolls.
1 of 19
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
2319 Colt Road
2319 Colt Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Don't miss this gorgeous home in the Miraleste area of Rancho Palos Verdes. The features include bamboo flooring in living room and sun room, recessed lighting. Family room opens to a large deck offering harbor and city views.
Results within 5 miles of Rolling Hills
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Harbor City
11 Units Available
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,965
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Carson
22 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 180
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central San Pedro
18 Units Available
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,290
1479 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Central San Pedro
341 Units Available
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1604 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:29am
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
27910 Ridgebluff Court
27910 Ridgebluff Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1595 sqft
Completely Remodeled RPV Townhome in Gated Resort 2 Story units . 2-car Garage Parking. beautiful 3 bedrooms 2-1/2 baths with 2 car garage and private patio/yard.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
30523 Rue De La Pierre
30523 Rue De La Pierre, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Beautiful ocean view home featuring five bedrooms and three and a half baths. Located across from Point Vicente Elementary School and within walking distance of Golden Cove Center, this home is perfect for the family with school age children.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301
28120 Peacock Ridge Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,169
1550 sqft
Get Six Weeks Free Rent at Highridge Apartments - Property Id: 292468 This fabulous three bedroom two bath top floor apartment will take your breath away.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest San Pedro
1 Unit Available
1272 W 15th St
1272 West 15th Street, Los Angeles, CA
San Pedro 4 bedroom, 3 Bath Home with yard and Deck! - Welcome to this Tudor Style home with lots of character and charm with private master suite with access that leads to a roof top deck and patio.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lomita
1 Unit Available
26039 Cypress Street #111
26039 Cypress Street, Lomita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1778 sqft
Gorgeous Lomita Townhome Practically Brand New! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bath Stand Alone town home built in 2016. Like new. This home has everything: Big master suite with it's own bathroom and walk-in closet.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
6215 Monero Dr.
6215 Monero Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE - Once in a lifetime property. For rent is a one of a kind 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Rancho Palos Verdes. Grand entrance with beautifully landscaped front yard.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
1305 Via Romero
1305 Via Romero, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
1305 Via Romero Available 07/01/20 FOUR BEDROOM HOME PALOS VERDES ESTATES OCEAN VIEW HOME! - Come live the dream in this gorgeous Lunada Bay home nestled in the exceptional coastal lifestyle of Palos Verdes Estates.
