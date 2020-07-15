All apartments in Rolling Hills Estates
Find more places like 86 Cottonwood Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rolling Hills Estates, CA
/
86 Cottonwood Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:07 PM

86 Cottonwood Circle

86 Cottonwood Circle · (310) 971-7313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

86 Cottonwood Circle, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Wonderful location with one of the largest floor plans in the highly sought after Terraces. This 3 bedroom 3 bath home with a separate den or office has been meticulously maintained. All upstairs rooms feature engineered wood flooring. Living and dining area has large windows with high ceilings giving loads of light plus great views of the City and Rolling Hills The expansive deck with access from the living room affords outdoor gatherings or just sit and relax enjoying the views. Kitchen boasts granite counters and custom cabinetry all in neutral tones. The large Master Suite has it all. Two walk in closets, room for a sitting area or office plus a King-sized bed, two vanities in Master Bath and mirrored vanity. Separate laundry room bedroom and bath complete this exceptional property. The Terraces provide a resort style living with multiple swimming pools, tennis courts, playground and clubhouse. Centrally located with easy access to schools, shopping and entertainment. Just pack your bags and move in!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Cottonwood Circle have any available units?
86 Cottonwood Circle has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 86 Cottonwood Circle have?
Some of 86 Cottonwood Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Cottonwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
86 Cottonwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Cottonwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 86 Cottonwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills Estates.
Does 86 Cottonwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 86 Cottonwood Circle offers parking.
Does 86 Cottonwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Cottonwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Cottonwood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 86 Cottonwood Circle has a pool.
Does 86 Cottonwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 86 Cottonwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Cottonwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 Cottonwood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 86 Cottonwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 Cottonwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 86 Cottonwood Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CALomita, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAWest Carson, CARedondo Beach, CACarson, CA
Hermosa Beach, CAGardena, CAManhattan Beach, CALawndale, CACompton, CAHawthorne, CAEl Segundo, CADel Aire, CAInglewood, CASignal Hill, CAWestmont, CALakewood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity