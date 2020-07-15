86 Cottonwood Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court

Wonderful location with one of the largest floor plans in the highly sought after Terraces. This 3 bedroom 3 bath home with a separate den or office has been meticulously maintained. All upstairs rooms feature engineered wood flooring. Living and dining area has large windows with high ceilings giving loads of light plus great views of the City and Rolling Hills The expansive deck with access from the living room affords outdoor gatherings or just sit and relax enjoying the views. Kitchen boasts granite counters and custom cabinetry all in neutral tones. The large Master Suite has it all. Two walk in closets, room for a sitting area or office plus a King-sized bed, two vanities in Master Bath and mirrored vanity. Separate laundry room bedroom and bath complete this exceptional property. The Terraces provide a resort style living with multiple swimming pools, tennis courts, playground and clubhouse. Centrally located with easy access to schools, shopping and entertainment. Just pack your bags and move in!.