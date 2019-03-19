All apartments in Rolling Hills Estates
75 Cottonwood Circle
75 Cottonwood Circle

75 Cottonwood Circle, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
The Terraces is one of the most prestigious 24/7 guard gated communities in Rolling Hills Estates which offers resort quality
amenities including 5 pools & spa, tennis courts, playground and clubhouse with kitchen. It’s conveniently located close to the
Peninsula Center and Golden Cove for excellent shopping and entertainment not to mentioned award winning Palos Verdes School
district. This is End unit very close to one of the pools. You will enjoy amazing City Light and Harbor views from this spacious 3
bedrooms, 2 ½ baths townhome. New quarts countertops in the kitchen with new stainless double bowl sink, and freshly painted
throughout. Entry level offers kitchen, dining area, half bath, and spacious living room. Living room offers fireplace, and a private
viewing deck. Second level features Master suit which offers a private bathroom with tub, two closets (One is walk-in closet).
Two additional upstairs bedrooms have peaceful views of the expansive greenbelt. There is another bathroom upstairs with a
large shower. Direct access to this unit from spacious two car garage. Washer and dryer included without warranty.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 75 Cottonwood Circle have any available units?
75 Cottonwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.
What amenities does 75 Cottonwood Circle have?
Some of 75 Cottonwood Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Cottonwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
75 Cottonwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Cottonwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 75 Cottonwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills Estates.
Does 75 Cottonwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 75 Cottonwood Circle offers parking.
Does 75 Cottonwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Cottonwood Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Cottonwood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 75 Cottonwood Circle has a pool.
Does 75 Cottonwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 75 Cottonwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Cottonwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Cottonwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Cottonwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Cottonwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
