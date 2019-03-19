75 Cottonwood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

The Terraces is one of the most prestigious 24/7 guard gated communities in Rolling Hills Estates which offers resort quality

amenities including 5 pools & spa, tennis courts, playground and clubhouse with kitchen. It’s conveniently located close to the

Peninsula Center and Golden Cove for excellent shopping and entertainment not to mentioned award winning Palos Verdes School

district. This is End unit very close to one of the pools. You will enjoy amazing City Light and Harbor views from this spacious 3

bedrooms, 2 ½ baths townhome. New quarts countertops in the kitchen with new stainless double bowl sink, and freshly painted

throughout. Entry level offers kitchen, dining area, half bath, and spacious living room. Living room offers fireplace, and a private

viewing deck. Second level features Master suit which offers a private bathroom with tub, two closets (One is walk-in closet).

Two additional upstairs bedrooms have peaceful views of the expansive greenbelt. There is another bathroom upstairs with a

large shower. Direct access to this unit from spacious two car garage. Washer and dryer included without warranty.