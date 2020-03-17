All apartments in Rolling Hills Estates
Last updated March 17 2020 at 2:36 PM

6 Pepper Tree Lane

6 Pepper Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6 Pepper Tree Lane, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful move in ready 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms is located in desirable Pepper Tree Community in Rolling Hills Estates. It offers a great living style with separate office/dan, large living room, kitchen, powder room, and two large storage rooms on the main level. All the bedrooms are on the 2nd level along with separate laundry room with a sink and more storage room. Upgraded features are hardwood flooring throughout, travertine flooring in bathrooms, wood shutters, recessed lights, 6 burner Viking cooktop, Granite counter tops, newly installed built-in Subzero refrigerator and microwave. Attached 2 car garage with direct access. Cozy and private backyard. Great location set back from the street. No pets please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Pepper Tree Lane have any available units?
6 Pepper Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.
What amenities does 6 Pepper Tree Lane have?
Some of 6 Pepper Tree Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Pepper Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6 Pepper Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Pepper Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6 Pepper Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills Estates.
Does 6 Pepper Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6 Pepper Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 6 Pepper Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Pepper Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Pepper Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 6 Pepper Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6 Pepper Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 6 Pepper Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Pepper Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Pepper Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Pepper Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Pepper Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
