6 Pepper Tree Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Beautiful move in ready 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms is located in desirable Pepper Tree Community in Rolling Hills Estates. It offers a great living style with separate office/dan, large living room, kitchen, powder room, and two large storage rooms on the main level. All the bedrooms are on the 2nd level along with separate laundry room with a sink and more storage room. Upgraded features are hardwood flooring throughout, travertine flooring in bathrooms, wood shutters, recessed lights, 6 burner Viking cooktop, Granite counter tops, newly installed built-in Subzero refrigerator and microwave. Attached 2 car garage with direct access. Cozy and private backyard. Great location set back from the street. No pets please