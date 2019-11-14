All apartments in Rolling Hills Estates
Find more places like 6 Colina Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rolling Hills Estates, CA
/
6 Colina Lane
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:34 AM

6 Colina Lane

6 Colina Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6 Colina Lane, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this large, custom built home has it all! Offered furnished, or unfurnished, this spacious home has wonderful curb appeal, a large grassy backyard, a great floor plan, hardwood floors, and high ceilings. There’s a large living room with fireplace, formal dining area, adjacent wine cellar, chef’s kitchen with stainless appliances and center island, and a huge family room, with a covered porch to enjoy the outdoors. One bedroom downstairs, plus an office, and 4 bedrooms upstairs, including a great master-suite. There’s a large 3 car garage and long driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Colina Lane have any available units?
6 Colina Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.
What amenities does 6 Colina Lane have?
Some of 6 Colina Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Colina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6 Colina Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Colina Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6 Colina Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills Estates.
Does 6 Colina Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6 Colina Lane offers parking.
Does 6 Colina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Colina Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Colina Lane have a pool?
No, 6 Colina Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6 Colina Lane have accessible units?
No, 6 Colina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Colina Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Colina Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Colina Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Colina Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CALomita, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAWest Carson, CARedondo Beach, CACarson, CA
Hermosa Beach, CAGardena, CAManhattan Beach, CALawndale, CACompton, CAHawthorne, CAEl Segundo, CADel Aire, CAInglewood, CASignal Hill, CAWestmont, CALakewood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles