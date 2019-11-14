6 Colina Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this large, custom built home has it all! Offered furnished, or unfurnished, this spacious home has wonderful curb appeal, a large grassy backyard, a great floor plan, hardwood floors, and high ceilings. There’s a large living room with fireplace, formal dining area, adjacent wine cellar, chef’s kitchen with stainless appliances and center island, and a huge family room, with a covered porch to enjoy the outdoors. One bedroom downstairs, plus an office, and 4 bedrooms upstairs, including a great master-suite. There’s a large 3 car garage and long driveway.