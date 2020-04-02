All apartments in Rolling Hills Estates
/
Rolling Hills Estates, CA
/
5028 Willow Wood Road
Last updated April 2 2020

5028 Willow Wood Road

5028 Willow Wood Road · No Longer Available
Location

5028 Willow Wood Road, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful home in a great location on a large flat lot. This home has been recently remodeled featuring a gourmet chef's kitchen with gleaming custom white cabinets, custom tile, stainless appliances (6 burner stove) and granite counter tops. Great open floor plan with a family room on one side of the kitchen with vaulted ceilings opening to a huge deck and a formal living room/dining room on the other with fireplace also opening to the huge deck to enjoy the awesome city views. 3 nice size bedrooms. Lots of closet space and storage. Master suite with nicely updated full bath. The hallway bath has also been nicely updated as well. Stunning hardwood floors throughout. 2 car detached garage. Vinyl windows. 1 level, walking distance to Peninsula High School. Close to restaurants, shopping, schools and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5028 Willow Wood Road have any available units?
5028 Willow Wood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.
What amenities does 5028 Willow Wood Road have?
Some of 5028 Willow Wood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5028 Willow Wood Road currently offering any rent specials?
5028 Willow Wood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5028 Willow Wood Road pet-friendly?
No, 5028 Willow Wood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills Estates.
Does 5028 Willow Wood Road offer parking?
Yes, 5028 Willow Wood Road offers parking.
Does 5028 Willow Wood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5028 Willow Wood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5028 Willow Wood Road have a pool?
No, 5028 Willow Wood Road does not have a pool.
Does 5028 Willow Wood Road have accessible units?
No, 5028 Willow Wood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5028 Willow Wood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5028 Willow Wood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5028 Willow Wood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5028 Willow Wood Road does not have units with air conditioning.

