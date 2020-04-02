5028 Willow Wood Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful home in a great location on a large flat lot. This home has been recently remodeled featuring a gourmet chef's kitchen with gleaming custom white cabinets, custom tile, stainless appliances (6 burner stove) and granite counter tops. Great open floor plan with a family room on one side of the kitchen with vaulted ceilings opening to a huge deck and a formal living room/dining room on the other with fireplace also opening to the huge deck to enjoy the awesome city views. 3 nice size bedrooms. Lots of closet space and storage. Master suite with nicely updated full bath. The hallway bath has also been nicely updated as well. Stunning hardwood floors throughout. 2 car detached garage. Vinyl windows. 1 level, walking distance to Peninsula High School. Close to restaurants, shopping, schools and entertainment.