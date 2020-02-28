11 AVOCADO Lane

Amenities

Panoramic View! Sparkling City lights. Every room has a view except bathrooms. Sharp & Clean 2 bedroom, formal living room with gas fireplace! Detached two car garage, this is a lower unit with great patio area, lawn and be sure you look at the grassy area to the right as you go out the back! New Paint and carpet, granite kitchen and and beautiful baths. Mirrored wardrobes, shiny white wood cathedral ceilings in bedrooms, wonderful patio area to relax and enjoy the view! 2 car detached garage. Has stove and refrigerator. Sorry, no pets. Garage has 2 car parking, left side has low driveway approach, make sure your clients car fits!