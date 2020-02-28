All apartments in Rolling Hills Estates
Home
/
Rolling Hills Estates, CA
/
11 AVOCADO Lane
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

11 AVOCADO Lane

11 Avocado Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11 Avocado Lane, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Panoramic View! Sparkling City lights. Every room has a view except bathrooms. Sharp & Clean 2 bedroom, formal living room with gas fireplace! Detached two car garage, this is a lower unit with great patio area, lawn and be sure you look at the grassy area to the right as you go out the back! New Paint and carpet, granite kitchen and and beautiful baths. Mirrored wardrobes, shiny white wood cathedral ceilings in bedrooms, wonderful patio area to relax and enjoy the view! 2 car detached garage. Has stove and refrigerator. Sorry, no pets. Garage has 2 car parking, left side has low driveway approach, make sure your clients car fits!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 AVOCADO Lane have any available units?
11 AVOCADO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.
What amenities does 11 AVOCADO Lane have?
Some of 11 AVOCADO Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 AVOCADO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11 AVOCADO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 AVOCADO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11 AVOCADO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills Estates.
Does 11 AVOCADO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11 AVOCADO Lane offers parking.
Does 11 AVOCADO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 AVOCADO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 AVOCADO Lane have a pool?
No, 11 AVOCADO Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11 AVOCADO Lane have accessible units?
No, 11 AVOCADO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11 AVOCADO Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 AVOCADO Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 AVOCADO Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 AVOCADO Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
