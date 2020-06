Amenities

hardwood floors garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

7546 Bobbie ~4 Bed, 2 Baths in B Section ~ Co Signers OK - Great 4 bedroom 2 bath house in B Section of Rohnert Park. Cute and clean and newer energy efficient new windows. New carpet & new wood laminate flooring to be installed. 2 car garage.

Co Signers are accepted at this home.



Applications at www.SonomaMarinRealtyGroup.com



DRE#02037927



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4844250)