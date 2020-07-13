/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020
48 Apartments for rent in Rohnert Park, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13
$
17 Units Available
Adega
541 Carlson Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1348 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13
23 Units Available
The Lenox
400 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
800 sqft
The Lenox offers apartment homes in a beautiful, tranquil community designed with you in mind. From our two sparkling swimming pools our brand new fitness center, The Lenox has all the amenities you expect plus the special touches that set us apart.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13
$
9 Units Available
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1454 sqft
Newly revamped, smoke-free apartments close to Highway 101, with central air-conditioning, fireplaces, private patios, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour business center, a dog park, and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13
8 Units Available
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
1551 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
1511 sqft
The Reserve is a beautiful Town-home community in gorgeous Sonoma County. Located right in Rohnert Park, California, our community offers luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom two story town-homes for lease.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13
$
30 Units Available
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1346 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy the saltwater pool, bocce courts, and the dog park with views of the rolling hills.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
708 Santa Alicia Drive
708 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
723 sqft
Lovely second-floor condo in A-Section of Rohnert Park! Large living/dining room combination. Brand new carpet in bedrooms. Includes a small rear patio with storage closet.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1565 Parkway Dr
1565 Parkway Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
Rohnert Park Townhome Near SSU - Welcome Home to a spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath townhome in the desirable Redwood Park Estates. New carpeting. The common areas include a pool, tennis courts, club house and open space.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
8201 Camino Colegio #137
8201 Camino Colegio, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1022 sqft
1st Months Rent is Free!! Available June 1 ~ Water & Garbage Included (Approximately a $200 Savings per Month) - This is a lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath lower level end unit. New kitchen cabinets and newer granite counter tops in the kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
9 REGENTS CIRCLE
9 Regents Circle, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1324 sqft
9 REGENTS CIRCLE Available 08/01/20 9 Regents Circle In Rohenrt Park - Perfect 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom two story townhouse located in the R Section of Rohnert Park. All appliances will be included and made without warranty.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
421 Enterprise Drive
421 Enterprise Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1260 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Available Now - Two level condo in Willow Park!! Very clean, in central Rohnert Park location. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Good sized bedrooms and balcony off master bedroom. Lovely patio as well.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
247 Enterprise Drive
247 Enterprise Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1048 sqft
247 Enterprise Drive Available 07/23/20 Vineyard Villas Upper Unit ~247 Enterprise Drive, Rohnert Park~Water & Garbage Included! - Two bedrooms and two full baths. This is an upper unit with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1315 Gold Way
1315 Gold Way, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1005 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Condo in Rohnert Park - This G section townhome has newer LVT flooring throughout, a nice size living and dining room with half bath downstairs.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
7458 MADERA PLACE
7458 Madera Place, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1324 sqft
7458 Madera Place in Rohnert Park - This beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhouse is the one you've been waiting for! Downstairs has both your living and dining rooms equipped with newer hardwood floors.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1329 Southwest Blvd. #B
1329 Southwest Boulevard, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
591 sqft
Cute upper-level 1bd. in Rohnert Park ~ Available ASAP - Clean, recently remodeled top-floor 1-bedroom apartment in central Rohnert Park location.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1403 Gold Way
1403 Gold Way, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1262 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 Story Condo in Rohnert Park - Corner Unit close to Pool! You may pick up an application at our office in Sebastopol or print one from our website. We are located at 489 S. Main Street Sebastopol CA, 95472.
Results within 5 miles of Rohnert Park
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13
53 Units Available
38 North Santa Rosa
1020 Kawana Springs Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1067 sqft
38º North is Santa Rosa’s ultimate address for apartment home living. Perfectly located off of Highway 101, within minutes of Sonoma County’s most exceptional dining, wineries, breweries, shopping, outdoor adventures, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13
4 Units Available
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
816 sqft
Located on a beautiful hillside setting with easy access to downtown, shopping and dining. Apartments feature plenty of closet space, central air, in-home washer/dryer and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13
7 Units Available
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1279 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13
2 Units Available
Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley
2900 Saint Paul Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,164
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1150 sqft
Welcome to Sonoma Ridge Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA! Our Santa Rosa apartments are conveniently located near highway 101, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13
$
8 Units Available
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,160
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1156 sqft
Located close to Colgan Creek Park, Target and more popular location destinations. Units offer fireplace, patio or balcony, and recent renovations. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, sauna, trash valet, and more.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13
11 Units Available
The Alexandar
750 Apple Creek Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
827 sqft
Nestled in Sonoma County and spread over 14 beautifully manicured acres, natural beauty awaits you at The Alexandar Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13
4 Units Available
Sendero Townhomes
1791 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1294 sqft
Sendero is a brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome community that embodies a unique blend of city and suburban life. Conveniently located just off highway 12, residents experience easy upscale home-style living without the fuss of home owning.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
3110 Lucero Ave
3110 Lucero Court, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1646 sqft
Lovely three bedroom PUD in Vista Del Lago! - Garbage included! Incredible HOA amenities include AC, two pools, club house, tennis courts and plenty of walking trails.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2312 Sierra Creek Circle
2312 Sierra Creek Circle, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
Excellent location! with water,garbage, Pool, A/C, alarm system all included - Tucked away from the main street this neighborhood offers everything possible! Pool,tennis & basketball courts, RV parking, walking trail - All very close to Annadel
