29 Apartments for rent in Rohnert Park, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Rohnert Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
Adega
541 Carlson Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,135
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1348 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1346 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy the saltwater pool, bocce courts, and the dog park with views of the rolling hills.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
13 Units Available
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,985
1454 sqft
Newly revamped, smoke-free apartments close to Highway 101, with central air-conditioning, fireplaces, private patios, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour business center, a dog park, and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
The Palms
136 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
660 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Palms in Rohnert Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
The Lenox
400 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
800 sqft
The Lenox offers apartment homes in a beautiful, tranquil community designed with you in mind. From our two sparkling swimming pools our brand new fitness center, The Lenox has all the amenities you expect plus the special touches that set us apart.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,813
1551 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,048
1511 sqft
The Reserve is a beautiful Town-home community in gorgeous Sonoma County. Located right in Rohnert Park, California, our community offers luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom two story town-homes for lease.
Results within 5 miles of Rohnert Park
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
5 Units Available
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1279 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
51 Units Available
38 North Santa Rosa
2604 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1006 sqft
38º North is Santa Rosa’s ultimate address for apartment home living. Perfectly located off of Highway 101, within minutes of Sonoma County’s most exceptional dining, wineries, breweries, shopping, outdoor adventures, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
1156 sqft
Located close to Colgan Creek Park, Target and more popular location destinations. Units offer fireplace, patio or balcony, and recent renovations. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, sauna, trash valet, and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
816 sqft
Located on a beautiful hillside setting with easy access to downtown, shopping and dining. Apartments feature plenty of closet space, central air, in-home washer/dryer and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
$
7 Units Available
Sendero Townhomes
1791 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1294 sqft
Sendero is a brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome community that embodies a unique blend of city and suburban life. Conveniently located just off highway 12, residents experience easy upscale home-style living without the fuss of home owning.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
The Alexandar
750 Apple Creek Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
827 sqft
Nestled in Sonoma County and spread over 14 beautifully manicured acres, natural beauty awaits you at The Alexandar Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley
2900 Saint Paul Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,549
1150 sqft
Welcome to Sonoma Ridge Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA! Our Santa Rosa apartments are conveniently located near highway 101, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Results within 10 miles of Rohnert Park
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
$
9 Units Available
The Vineyard Luxury Apartments
1 Lakeville Cir, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,917
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in a scenic location sandwiched between San Francisco and Napa Valley. State-of-the-art fitness center, five swimming pools, tennis court and dog park. Apartments have oversized closets and refrigerators.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
15 Units Available
Acacia on Santa Rosa Creek
4656 Quigg Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,747
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,754
1271 sqft
Residents who love convenience find this community's proximity to Lakeside Shopping Center refreshing. The property has a resort-style pool, fitness center and spa. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, expansive patios or balconies and washer/dryer combinations.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Artisan
55 Maria Dr, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,183
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,518
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,038
1432 sqft
Urban community with an open-plan living style in the Downtown area. Craftsman-designed community. Resort-like pool, game room. Spacious apartments featuring luxury flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Addison Ranch
200 Greenbriar Cir, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
888 sqft
Addison Ranch is situated in the heart of Petaluma. This beautiful community is nestled in a quiet neighborhood near bustling downtown Petaluma, within the prestigious Petaluma School District. Take in some fun at the Washington Square Shopping Center, McDowell Park, and the Lynch Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Northwest Santa Rosa
15 Units Available
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,989
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,014
1157 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
7 Units Available
Canyon Oaks
4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Gallaher Homes property, Canyon Oaks is a new luxury apartment complex located in the rolling hills of Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, CA offering one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment suites.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northwest Santa Rosa
4 Units Available
PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Park Vue Apartments. We are located in Santa Rosa, Ca and located near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Santa Rosa
8 Units Available
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1191 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Northwest Santa Rosa
18 Units Available
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer 2000 in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
22 Units Available
Shadow Creek
4145 Shadow Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,769
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1035 sqft
Elegance and comfort will surround you at Shadow Creek. We provide a natural creek setting and luxurious recreation amenities to create your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
5 Units Available
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,949
1410 sqft
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Rohnert Park, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Rohnert Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

