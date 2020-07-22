Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

53 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rodeo, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Rodeo should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for both you and your pet.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
1006 Hawthorne Dr
1006 Hawthorne Drive, Rodeo, CA
Studio
$1,950
581 sqft
Spacious Craftsman Style Studio - ALL Utilities Included! - This Beautifully Remodeled Bright Studio in the Rodeo Hills features: 1. Carpet and Hardwood Throughout 2. Beautiful Open Floor Plan with Bay Windows 3.
Last updated July 22
5 Units Available
Central
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1133 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
Last updated July 22
3 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 22
10 Units Available
Glen Cove
Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
904 sqft
Cozy apartment homes featuring slab kitchen counters, wooden cabinets, real fireplace and huge closets. Community has fitness center, clubhouse, two pools and whirlpools, and more. Close to marina, parks and shops.
Last updated July 22
2 Units Available
Bay Side
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
910 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.
Last updated July 22
8 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
Last updated July 22
30 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,507
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,738
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,937
1111 sqft
Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront. These brand new luxury apartments for rent in Hercules, CA are tremendously inviting.
Last updated July 22
7 Units Available
Bay Side
Bayside
530 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1109 sqft
Near San Pablo Bay, I-80 and I-580. Energy-efficient appliances, upgraded flooring, on-site laundry and private patios. Pet-friendly community with pool, basketball court and children's play area.
Last updated July 21
Contact for Availability
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
846 sqft
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, wood burning fireplaces, ceiling fans and additional storage. Community features include fitness center, covered parking and courtesy patrol. Short-term leases available.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
700 Live Oak Lane
700 Live Oak Lane, Pinole, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1514 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Pinole Shores - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 house townhouse features: 1. Small Tiled Entry Way 2. Spacious Living Room w/ Fireplace. 3. Small Bar Section in Livng Room 4. Traditional Dining Area 5.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
151 Duperu Drive
151 Duperu Drive, Crockett, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1479 sqft
151 Duperu Drive Available 08/08/20 Cute Home with Vaulted Ceilings - This cute home sites on nice size lot with view of the Carquinez Bridge.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
4574 Canyon Rd
4574 Canyon Road, El Sobrante, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1408 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Vallejo Heights
39 Werden St
39 Werden Street, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
988 sqft
39 Werden St Available 07/27/20 Updated 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Vallejo - This Renovated 3 Bedroom Home Features: 1. Fresh Interior Paint 2. Brand New Carpet throughout 4. In-Unit Laundry Machines 5.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
1021 El Dorado St
1021 El Dorado Street, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1020 sqft
Single family home 1 bedroom Craftsman Style Cottage (Pet Friendly) 1021 El Dorado - This cute spacious home has 1 bedroom, 1 bath & 1 car garage. The home is 1020 sq.ft. Large living room with built in hutch.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Vallejo Heights
804 Daniels Ave
804 Daniels Avenue, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
1750 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Vallejo. Amenities included: dishwasher, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $2,675/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required.

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
Glen Cove
215 Sandy Neck Way
215 Sandy Neck Way, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1993 sqft
This spacious home in Glen Cove features three large bedrooms and a very large master suite with dual sinks and a large walk in closet. Half bath downstairs with laundry hookups.

Last updated February 1
1 Unit Available
Bay Pointe
408 Lighthouse Ct
408 Lighthouse Court, Hercules, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
812 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 12/14 FROM 3PM TO 5 PM.
Last updated July 22
11 Units Available
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,958
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.
Last updated July 22
10 Units Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,402
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
Last updated July 22
6 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
Last updated July 22
10 Units Available
North Berkeley
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,881
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,599
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,892
592 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22
6 Units Available
Vista Oaks
3883 Vista Oaks Dr, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
867 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Near John Muir National Historic Site. Easy access to Highway 4.
Last updated July 22
3 Units Available
Mission Pines
3600 Pine St, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
842 sqft
Upscale homes with energy-efficient appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool. Get your daily necessities at nearby Muir Station. Enjoy the scenery at Radke Martinez Regional Shoreline. Minutes from I-680.
Last updated July 22
9 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,843
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,736
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Rodeo, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Rodeo should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Rodeo may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Rodeo. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

