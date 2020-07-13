/
pet friendly apartments
122 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in El Sobrante, CA
1 Unit Available
4574 Canyon Rd
4574 Canyon Road, El Sobrante, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1408 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of El Sobrante
10 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,949
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
1 Unit Available
2990 Chevy Way
2990 Chevy Way, Rollingwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
948 sqft
Charming Newly Renovated three bedrooms/One-bathroom single family house in San Pablo. -Move-in special! $500.
Results within 5 miles of El Sobrante
6 Units Available
Central
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,310
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1133 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
11 Units Available
Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,983
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
899 sqft
Prime location close to San Pablo Avenue, UC Berkeley and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station. Community is pet-friendly and features a fitness center. Units have spacious floor plans and all electric appliances.
6 Units Available
Bay Side
Bayside
530 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near San Pablo Bay, I-80 and I-580. Energy-efficient appliances, upgraded flooring, on-site laundry and private patios. Pet-friendly community with pool, basketball court and children's play area.
6 Units Available
San Pablo
Montoya Garden Apartments
5005 Montoya Ave, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
950 sqft
Located conveniently nearby Alvarado Park, Interstate 80 and Princeton Plaza, this community offers package service, on-site laundry facilities, pool and renters' insurance. Apartments feature balconies, hardwood flooring, window coverings and additional storage.
8 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,764
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
31 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,507
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,738
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,937
1111 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.
3 Units Available
Bay Side
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
936 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.
10 Units Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
$1,430
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,549
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
1 Unit Available
6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8
6401 Fairmount Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment in the heart of El Cerrito. Just a few easy minutes away to commute to and from Downtown El Cerrito.
1 Unit Available
114 Saint Albans Road
114 Saint Alban's Road, Kensington, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,800
3530 sqft
Pending! Spacious 5 Bedroom Kensington Home - We are proud to present for lease a spacious and charming 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Kensington.
1 Unit Available
5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709
5709 San Diego Street, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located in a peaceful and very walkable neighborhood in El Cerrito, this pleasing 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms fourplex home property rental is unfurnished.
1 Unit Available
1006 Hawthorne Dr
1006 Hawthorne Drive, Rodeo, CA
Studio
$1,950
581 sqft
Spacious Craftsman Style Studio - ALL Utilities Included! - This Beautifully Remodeled Bright Studio in the Rodeo Hills features: 1. Carpet and Hardwood Throughout 2. Beautiful Open Floor Plan with Bay Windows 3.
1 Unit Available
Marina Bay
1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804
1653 Northshore Drive, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1901 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef782774299601193fe5e08 Available NOW.
1 Unit Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
2900 Shane Dr
2900 Shane Drive, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1301 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom Home in Richmond Hilltop / Fairmede Area - 1. Fresh Paint Inside and Out 2. Beautiful Hardwood Floor throughout, Tiled Kitchen Floors & Baths 3. Open kitchen w/ Island features Brand New Cabinets 4.
1 Unit Available
North and East
335 39th St.#A
335 39th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
600 sqft
Two Bedroom Home With Patio Available Now! - This property was just built from the ground up with a patio and a newly paved driveway! 1) Hardwood floors throughout 2) Quiet Location on Back of Lot 3) Built In Shelving Unit 4) New Kitchen Cabinets
1 Unit Available
North Berkeley
1911-1913 Berryman St.
1911 Berryman St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
800 sqft
North Berkeley apartment with vintage charm in a quiet off street garden setting. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Fireplace and washer/dryer in the unit. Excellent northside location. Off street parking included.
1 Unit Available
1616 Lexington Ave
1616 Lexington Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
790 sqft
Upper Level Unit Near BART. - Virtual Tour and Applications on our company website.
1 Unit Available
North and East
3227 Rheem Avenue
3227 Rheem Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
804 sqft
Advent - Gorgeous Remodled Craftsman Style Two Bedroom Home Available! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.
1 Unit Available
East Shore
535 Pierce St Apt#2207, Albany, CA
535 Pierce St, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1170 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 Unit Available
Bay Pointe
408 Lighthouse Ct
408 Lighthouse Court, Hercules, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
812 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 12/14 FROM 3PM TO 5 PM.
1 Unit Available
San Pablo
2826 12th Street
2826 12th Street, San Pablo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1255 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
