325 Vaqueros Avenue Rodeo Unit C

Pleasant, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Rodeo neighborhood in Contra Costa, CA. Just minutes of commute to and from Downtown Hercules.



This home is unfurnished. The comfy and newly painted interior boasts of new carpet flooring, big windows with blinds, and glass doors. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. A tile-walled shower/tub combo and a vanity sink cabinet surmounted by a framed mirror furnished its bathroom. A coin-operated washer and dryer are available along with central heating. There’s a yard, balcony, and a patio yard outside. No worries, the owner will maintain the yard. No pets, sorry. No smoking in the property, too. It comes with 1 covered, assigned parking.



The tenant pays for electricity, cable, and internet, whereas the landlord is responsible for water, trash, and landscaping.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BkytCrgVCP8



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Garretson Field, Foxboro Park, and Foxboro Park.



Bus lines:

11 Crockett - Rodeo – Hercules - 0.1 mile

JR Hercules Transit Center - Pinole - Richmond – BART - 0.5 mile

JL Hercules Transit Center - Pinole - Richmond – BART - 0.5 mile

15 Rodeo - Hercules (Viewpointe/North Shore Business Park) - 0.5 mile



No Pets Allowed



