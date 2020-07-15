All apartments in Rodeo
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:10 PM

325 Vaqueros Avenue Rodeo Unit C

325 Vaqueros Avenue · (408) 917-0430
Location

325 Vaqueros Avenue, Rodeo, CA 94572

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

Pleasant, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Rodeo neighborhood in Contra Costa, CA. Just minutes of commute to and from Downtown Hercules.

This home is unfurnished. The comfy and newly painted interior boasts of new carpet flooring, big windows with blinds, and glass doors. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. A tile-walled shower/tub combo and a vanity sink cabinet surmounted by a framed mirror furnished its bathroom. A coin-operated washer and dryer are available along with central heating. There’s a yard, balcony, and a patio yard outside. No worries, the owner will maintain the yard. No pets, sorry. No smoking in the property, too. It comes with 1 covered, assigned parking.

The tenant pays for electricity, cable, and internet, whereas the landlord is responsible for water, trash, and landscaping.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BkytCrgVCP8

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Garretson Field, Foxboro Park, and Foxboro Park.

Bus lines:
11 Crockett - Rodeo – Hercules - 0.1 mile
JR Hercules Transit Center - Pinole - Richmond – BART - 0.5 mile
JL Hercules Transit Center - Pinole - Richmond – BART - 0.5 mile
15 Rodeo - Hercules (Viewpointe/North Shore Business Park) - 0.5 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

