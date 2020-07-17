All apartments in Rodeo
1006 Hawthorne Dr

1006 Hawthorne Drive · (510) 858-6711
Location

1006 Hawthorne Drive, Rodeo, CA 94572

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1006 Hawthorne Dr · Avail. now

$1,950

Studio · 1 Bath · 581 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
cats allowed
all utils included
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Spacious Craftsman Style Studio - ALL Utilities Included! - This Beautifully Remodeled Bright Studio in the Rodeo Hills features:

1. Carpet and Hardwood Throughout
2. Beautiful Open Floor Plan with Bay Windows
3. Lovely Updated Kitchen with Counter Top Stove
4. Microwave Doubles as a Convection Oven
5. Massive Walk in Closet
6. Tons of Shelves and Closets for Extra Storage Space
7. A/C Unit and Washer / Dryer Included
8. TV Wall-mount Pre-installed
9. Private Secured Entry with Camera Doorbell Installed
10. Street Parking Only

School Information: John Swett Unified School District
~ Rodeo Hills Elementary
~ Carquinez Middle School
~ John Swett High School

Rent: $1,950.00 / month
Deposit: $1,950.00

~ Owner pays for ALL utilities including PGE, Water, Garbage, Landscaping, Cable + Internet
~ Owner will allow Cats w/ Additional Deposit
~ No dogs permitted

(RLNE5905915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Hawthorne Dr have any available units?
1006 Hawthorne Dr has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1006 Hawthorne Dr have?
Some of 1006 Hawthorne Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, cats allowed, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Hawthorne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Hawthorne Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Hawthorne Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Hawthorne Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Hawthorne Dr offer parking?
No, 1006 Hawthorne Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1006 Hawthorne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1006 Hawthorne Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Hawthorne Dr have a pool?
No, 1006 Hawthorne Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Hawthorne Dr have accessible units?
No, 1006 Hawthorne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Hawthorne Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Hawthorne Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Hawthorne Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1006 Hawthorne Dr has units with air conditioning.
