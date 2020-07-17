1006 Hawthorne Dr

Amenities
Spacious Craftsman Style Studio - ALL Utilities Included! - This Beautifully Remodeled Bright Studio in the Rodeo Hills features:
1. Carpet and Hardwood Throughout
2. Beautiful Open Floor Plan with Bay Windows
3. Lovely Updated Kitchen with Counter Top Stove
4. Microwave Doubles as a Convection Oven
5. Massive Walk in Closet
6. Tons of Shelves and Closets for Extra Storage Space
7. A/C Unit and Washer / Dryer Included
8. TV Wall-mount Pre-installed
9. Private Secured Entry with Camera Doorbell Installed
10. Street Parking Only
School Information: John Swett Unified School District
~ Rodeo Hills Elementary
~ Carquinez Middle School
~ John Swett High School
Rent: $1,950.00 / month
Deposit: $1,950.00
~ Owner pays for ALL utilities including PGE, Water, Garbage, Landscaping, Cable + Internet
~ Owner will allow Cats w/ Additional Deposit
~ No dogs permitted
(RLNE5905915)