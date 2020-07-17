1006 Hawthorne Dr

Amenities

Spacious Craftsman Style Studio - ALL Utilities Included! - This Beautifully Remodeled Bright Studio in the Rodeo Hills features:



1. Carpet and Hardwood Throughout

2. Beautiful Open Floor Plan with Bay Windows

3. Lovely Updated Kitchen with Counter Top Stove

4. Microwave Doubles as a Convection Oven

5. Massive Walk in Closet

6. Tons of Shelves and Closets for Extra Storage Space

7. A/C Unit and Washer / Dryer Included

8. TV Wall-mount Pre-installed

9. Private Secured Entry with Camera Doorbell Installed

10. Street Parking Only



School Information: John Swett Unified School District

~ Rodeo Hills Elementary

~ Carquinez Middle School

~ John Swett High School



Rent: $1,950.00 / month

Deposit: $1,950.00



~ Owner pays for ALL utilities including PGE, Water, Garbage, Landscaping, Cable + Internet

~ Owner will allow Cats w/ Additional Deposit

~ No dogs permitted



