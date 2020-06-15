718 Encino Dr.

Amenities

Cabin-Style Studio in Aptos! A Nature Lover's Delight! - Cabin-style studio available for rent! This rustic, atmospheric hide-away home has a large woodburning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and lantern light fixtures throughout. Bedroom area has half-walls that help provide privacy. Bathroom is fully remodeled! Enjoy the serenity of the redwoods, while living close to highway access, Rio Del Mar Beach, and more!



Utilities: None

Term: 1 yr lease

Laundry: None

Parking: Driveway

Pets: No Pets - Applicants will need to create NO PET PROFILE at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge



Property is Managed by Kendall & Potter Property Management DRE #00420520



Please watch our virtual video tour through our YouTube channel listed here: https://youtu.be/gZW7Ll-ppmw



To move forward with an application, visit our website at www.montereycoast.com. Applications are online only and are $30 (per adult applicant). All applicants MUST submit an Pet Profile at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com application will not be processed until this profile is complete.



Once application is approved Kendall & Potter will arrange for applicant(s) to view the interior of the property.



