718 Encino Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

718 Encino Dr.

718 Encino Drive · (831) 477-7934 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

718 Encino Drive, Rio del Mar, CA 95003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 718 Encino Dr. · Avail. now

$1,700

Studio · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Studio · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cabin-Style Studio in Aptos! A Nature Lover's Delight! - Cabin-style studio available for rent! This rustic, atmospheric hide-away home has a large woodburning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and lantern light fixtures throughout. Bedroom area has half-walls that help provide privacy. Bathroom is fully remodeled! Enjoy the serenity of the redwoods, while living close to highway access, Rio Del Mar Beach, and more!

Utilities: None
Term: 1 yr lease
Laundry: None
Parking: Driveway
Pets: No Pets - Applicants will need to create NO PET PROFILE at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge

Property is Managed by Kendall & Potter Property Management DRE #00420520

Please watch our virtual video tour through our YouTube channel listed here: https://youtu.be/gZW7Ll-ppmw

To move forward with an application, visit our website at www.montereycoast.com. Applications are online only and are $30 (per adult applicant). All applicants MUST submit an Pet Profile at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com application will not be processed until this profile is complete.

Once application is approved Kendall & Potter will arrange for applicant(s) to view the interior of the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2649237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Encino Dr. have any available units?
718 Encino Dr. has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 718 Encino Dr. have?
Some of 718 Encino Dr.'s amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Encino Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
718 Encino Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Encino Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 718 Encino Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rio del Mar.
Does 718 Encino Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 718 Encino Dr. does offer parking.
Does 718 Encino Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Encino Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Encino Dr. have a pool?
No, 718 Encino Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 718 Encino Dr. have accessible units?
No, 718 Encino Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Encino Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 Encino Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Encino Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 Encino Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
