Richmond, CA
415 Golden Gate
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:44 AM

415 Golden Gate

415 Golden Gate Avenue · (510) 237-3908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

415 Golden Gate Avenue, Richmond, CA 94801
Point Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
carport
extra storage
Clean and neat 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in 4-plex. Downstairs unit. Hardwood floors. Granite countertop. Stove, refrigerator with ice and water dispenser. Garbage disposal in kitchen. Large deck with Bay and Mount Tamalpais views. 2 Parking spaces (tandem). Extra storage. Coin laundry.

1 Year lease, $2,500 security deposit. No pets. No smoking. Landlord pays garbage. Renter's insurance of $300,000 liability naming landlord as additionally insured.

To view contact: Jan Feagley
(510) 201-0513

Jan Feagley, Certified Property Manager
DRE# 00777442

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Golden Gate have any available units?
415 Golden Gate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, CA.
What amenities does 415 Golden Gate have?
Some of 415 Golden Gate's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Golden Gate currently offering any rent specials?
415 Golden Gate isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Golden Gate pet-friendly?
No, 415 Golden Gate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 415 Golden Gate offer parking?
Yes, 415 Golden Gate does offer parking.
Does 415 Golden Gate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Golden Gate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Golden Gate have a pool?
No, 415 Golden Gate does not have a pool.
Does 415 Golden Gate have accessible units?
No, 415 Golden Gate does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Golden Gate have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Golden Gate does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Golden Gate have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Golden Gate does not have units with air conditioning.
