/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
426 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Richmond, CA
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Park Plaza
1 Unit Available
3823 Waller Avenue
3823 Waller Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
600 sqft
This well-maintained unit has fresh paint updated bathroom, new mirrored closet doors in the bedrooms, updated kitchen with new appliances, and open living room. Tile floors in living room and cherry laminate in bedrooms.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
City Center
1 Unit Available
1532 Chanslor Ave # V
1532 Chanslor Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1532 Chanslor Ave # V Available 07/01/20 Nicely Updated 2 bed 1 bath Condo in Richmond - COMING SOON !!! - Nicely Updated 2 bed 1 bath Condo in Richmond - COMING SOON !!! ****MORE PICTURES COMING SOON**** -Newer kitchen with granite counters and
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
May Valley
1 Unit Available
2849 Stephen Drive
2849 Stephen Drive, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
880 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom Lower Level Unit - Property Id: 67661 This excellent living space was just remodeled.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marina Bay
1 Unit Available
2508 Beach Head Way
2508 Beach Head Way, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1344 sqft
No Pets Allowed (RLNE5824287)
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marina Bay
1 Unit Available
29 Shorewood Court
29 Shorewood Court, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1449 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story Home In Gated Community in Richmond, CA - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath two-story home located in the Promontory area of Marina Bay, Freshly Painted throughout, new wall to wall carpet throughout, newer stainless steel gas stove,
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Plaza
1 Unit Available
3821 Waller Ave
3821 Waller Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Ground level 2 bedroom apartment with a bonus room near school - Spacious Cozy 2BD/1BR apartment This ground level unit has fresh paint and clean carpet. A Sunny galley kitchen off the living room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North and East
1 Unit Available
335 39th St.#A
335 39th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
600 sqft
Two Bedroom Home With Patio Available Now! - This property was just built from the ground up with a patio and a newly paved driveway! 1) Hardwood floors throughout 2) Quiet Location on Back of Lot 3) Built In Shelving Unit 4) New Kitchen Cabinets
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North and East
1 Unit Available
334 40th Street
334 40th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
916 sqft
Cute Single Story Home..
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
253 South 8th Street
253 South 8th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
This secure lower level apartment has 2 large bedrooms with 1 bath. A super big eat-in Kitchen with access to a semi private back porch. This unit also has its own private detached garage, is freshly painted.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Park Plaza
1 Unit Available
4825 Overend Avenue
4825 Overend Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1170 sqft
This spacious duplex offers 2 bedrooms 1bath. Plenty of storage space. Good sized kitchen. Laundry hooks ups, Attached 1 car garage and large private yard.
Results within 1 mile of Richmond
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
899 sqft
Prime location close to San Pablo Avenue, UC Berkeley and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station. Community is pet-friendly and features a fitness center. Units have spacious floor plans and all electric appliances.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
9 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,349
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Shore
1 Unit Available
555 Pierce st
555 Pierce Street, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1082 sqft
Upgraded Apartment in a Serene Setting - Property Id: 79770 Recently remodeled, beautiful two bedroom two bath with fully equipped kitchen and large walk in closet. All stainless steel appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillside
1 Unit Available
705 Pierce St.
705 Pierce Street, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
900 sqft
First class remodel job - 2 bedroom 1 bath In-Law Unit. Off-Street parking. Carpet & Laminate flooring. Electric Stove. Refrigerator. Garbage disposal. Bedrooms and bath upstairs All utilities paid by the owner. Patio. No pets.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1432 Liberty St.
1432 Liberty Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1233 sqft
1432 Liberty (Single Family Home) El Cerrito - Lovely well maintained single family home with 2+ bedrooms and 1 bath. Laminate floors with carpet in the bedroom. Fresh paint with blinds.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
5446 Shasta Avenue
5446 Shasta Avenue, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious, newly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in easy commuter location - Living is easy in this updated 2/1 San Pablo apartment with a 900-square foot floor plan that encompasses a light, bright and airy living room, upgraded kitchen with
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
516 Lexington Ave.
516 Lexington Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
958 sqft
516 Lexington Single Family Home El Cerrito - Single-family home with 2+ Bedroom and 1 Bath. Attached Single car garage. Carpet & Laminate floors. Electric stove & refrigerator. Washer & dryer. Fireplace for decorative only.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1245 Navellier
1245 Navellier Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1577 sqft
Large home with large yard for entertaining with view of 3 bridges - Large 2bed 2bath with a full size workshop and piano. Wood floors, updated kitchen, 2 off street parking and a large yard for entertaining.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
2341 Market Ave #11
2341 Market Avenue, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 Bedroom Apartment in San Pablo - This 2 Bedroom apartment features: 1. Tile and Carpeted Floors 2. Fresh Interior Paint 3. Granite Counters 3. Refrigerator & Stove/Oven Included 4. Laundry On-Site 5.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1725 Liberty St APT 7
1725 Liberty Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
963 sqft
Spacious Condo - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with spacious living room and fireplace. 2 Carport parking and extra storage room. Washer and Dryer on site. Easy walk to Del Norte BART station, and shopping plaza.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5906 Avila Street
5906 Avila Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Lovely 2 bedroom- 2 bathroom house with detached garage and fenced back yard. Natalia Carney AMSI - REALTOR Gustavo Lopez 415-312-5017 glopez@amsiemail.com BRE# 018491 Lovely 2 bedroom- 2 bathroom house with detached garage and fenced back yard.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
3430 San Pablo Dam Road
3430 San Pablo Dam Rd, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
Bright 2 Bed 1 1/2 Bath condo in San Pablo. This 900 sf 2 story unit has been updated new wood-like flooring and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has a dark wood cabinets and open to the dining area.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
225 Ramona Ave
225 Ramona Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1043 sqft
225 Ramona Ave. is a well located, clean and peaceful home with a yard. Amenities include a washer/dryer, hardwood floors, and marble counter tops. Located only 1/4 mile from El Cerrito Plaza BART.
Similar Pages
Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRichmond 3 BedroomsRichmond Accessible ApartmentsRichmond Apartments under $1,400Richmond Apartments under $1,600
Richmond Apartments under $1,800Richmond Apartments under $2,000Richmond Apartments with BalconyRichmond Apartments with GarageRichmond Apartments with GymRichmond Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRichmond Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CA