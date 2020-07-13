Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:37 AM

124 Apartments for rent in Richmond, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Richmond apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,949
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
$1,430
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,549
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cortez-Stege
420 S 24th Street
420 South 24th Street, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Remodeled Single Family Home - 3 Bed 2 Bath - Richmond City, recently remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home approximately 1200 SF! The home features fresh new paint, laminated floor throughout the entire home, 4 electric stove

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North and East
334 40th Street
334 40th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
916 sqft
Cute Single Story Home in Downtown Richmond..

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marina Bay
1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804
1653 Northshore Drive, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1901 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef782774299601193fe5e08 Available NOW.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
2900 Shane Dr
2900 Shane Drive, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1301 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom Home in Richmond Hilltop / Fairmede Area - 1. Fresh Paint Inside and Out 2. Beautiful Hardwood Floor throughout, Tiled Kitchen Floors & Baths 3. Open kitchen w/ Island features Brand New Cabinets 4.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Point Richmond
10 Santa Fe Ave
10 Santa Fe Avenue, Richmond, CA
Studio
$2,500
1400 sqft
Spectacular Office Space - Sunny and Modern loft/office space with open floor plan, floor-to-ceiling windows, with open beamed trussed ceiling, kitchen/lab area and a private office space.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Richmond Annex
5838 Bayview Ave
5838 Bayview Avenue, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2434 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Helen Davis - Agt: 925-2128983 - Great opportunity in the Richmond Annex area and El Cerrito border.County record shows 3 bedrooms and 2 bath.More bonus rooms garage converted into living space.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North and East
708 38th Street
708 38th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1199 sqft
708 38th Street Available 07/15/20 Spacious Two Bedroom + Bonus Room House in Richmond!! EVERYTHING BRAND NEW! - 1,199 sq ft 2 bed + large bonus room/ 1 bath single family house in Richmond.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North and East
458 33rd Street
458 33rd Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Duplex in Downtown Richmond...

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2868 Hilltop Mall Rd, Richmond, CA 94806, USA
2868 Hilltop Mall Road, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1906 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5effcb9e1fa18777447fe930 Beautiful & light-filled 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths home ready to move in. Great location, directly across from Hilltop Mall.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
2513 Moyers Road
2513 Moyers Road, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1122 sqft
Remodeled Hilltop College Rancher with Garage Parking - Details on our website.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marina Bay
48 Schooner Ct
48 Schooner Court, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
997 sqft
Charming Two Bedrooms/Two Bathroom Condo in Richmond. 48 Schooner Ct is close to Armistice Brewing Company, Anh Restaurant & Bar, Marina Park, Point Isabel Regional Shoreline, Booker T. Anderson Jr. Park, John F.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
North and East
559 41St St
559 41st Street, Richmond, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
TOM COBLE - 510-915-1615 - Welcome Home to this inviting 4 bedroom, 2 bath Tudor in super convenient location.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
City Center
1532 Chanslor Ave # V
1532 Chanslor Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Nicely Updated 2 bed 1 bath Condo in Richmond - AVAILABLE NOW !!! - Nicely Updated 2 bed 1 bath Condo in Richmond - AVAILABLE NOW !!! -Newer kitchen with granite counters and tile floors. -Tile shower surround in bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Marina Bay
187 Bayside Ct
187 Bayside Court, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
771 sqft
187 Bayside Ct Available 06/06/20 Great 1 bed, 1 bath Condo in Richmond's Marina Bay Community -- COMING SOON !!! - Great 1 bed, 1 bath Condo in Richmond's Marina Bay Community -- COMING SOON !!! -Hardwood floors throughout, except for bedroom and

1 of 11

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
East Richmond
371 Carlston Street
371 Carlston Street, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
550 sqft
Natural light fills this very clean upper unit in desirable Mira Vista area above San Pablo Avenue. 1/2 block from El Cerrito border. Close to shopping, parks, Del Norte BART, bus. Private entrance door and back porch, too. Enjoy view of Mt.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Richmond Annex
5308 Columbia Ave.
5308 Columbia Avenue, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
Spacious 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment Located a Few Blocks from El Cerritto Shopping Center - A completely remodeled one-bedroom unit with an attached parking garage. Conveniently situated at the edge of Richmond, easy accesses to I-80 and I-580.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Santa Fe
253 South 8th Street
253 South 8th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
This secure lower level apartment has 2 large bedrooms with 1 bath. A super big eat-in Kitchen with access to a semi private back porch. This unit also has its own private detached garage, is freshly painted.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Panhandle Annex
1233 South 55th Street
1233 South 55th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
700 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Richmond. Amenities included: hardwood floors and laundry in building.Regular Garbage included. Tenant pays for PG&E and water. No pet. Date Available: Jul 8th 2020. $1,800/month rent.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Belding Woods
2007 Barrett Avenue
2007 Barrett Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
790 sqft
Nicely remodeled unit within totally rehabbed Vintage 4-plex. Upper interior end unit, located on corner of Barrett Ave and 20th St. Steps from the Richmond BART station. Everything newer and modern. Spacious floor plan. Bay windows in front.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Park Plaza
4315 Wall Ave.
4315 Wall Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1127 sqft
4315 Wall Ave. Available 08/17/20 Nice 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House in Richmond -- COMING SOON !!! - -Nice 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House in Richmond -- COMING SOON !!! -Formal dining room. -Formal living room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
North and East
2726 Humphrey Ave
2726 Humphrey Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
930 sqft
Arezoo Sorkhabi - Agt: 925-3896581 - Humphrey Ave, RichmondGorgeous Unit in North-east Richmond Community.
Results within 1 mile of Richmond
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
11 Units Available
Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,983
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
899 sqft
Prime location close to San Pablo Avenue, UC Berkeley and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station. Community is pet-friendly and features a fitness center. Units have spacious floor plans and all electric appliances.
City Guide for Richmond, CA

"We take the trans-bay tube on the Richmond line. Leave at seven and at East Bay by nine." (--Tim Armstrong, "Into Action")

Well you may think you know the East Bay, and you may think you know Richmond (actually maybe you dont know either), but this little Northern California city is too many things to sum up succinctly. Its all about location, in Richmond, as the real estate agents say, and there is so much to really love about this place. For instance, it has one of the largest bike trail systems in California, and it has excellent public transportation.

Having trouble with Craigslist Richmond? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Richmond, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Richmond apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

