Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 PM

93 Apartments under $2,400 for rent in Redwood City, CA

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
9 Units Available
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,383
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,373
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
887 sqft
Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Located close to Bair Island and San Carlos Airport.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
7 Units Available
Friendly Acres
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,225
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,320
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,924
943 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Redwood Village
611 Manzanita Street
611 Manzanita Street, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
544 sqft
This 1Bedroom 1Bath home has a designated covered parking and a storage unit. There is common area space shared between tenants. Nearby schools include Central Community School, Central Community High School and Hoover Elementary School.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Park
193 Redwood Ave 5
193 Redwood Ave, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
600 sqft
Newly Remodeled, in-unit laundry, covered parking - Property Id: 306480 Rent this newly remodeled, lovely, furnished one-bedroom apartment and enjoy the convenience of a central location, right in the heart of Redwood City.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Park
425 Oak Ave
425 Oak Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
1737 sqft
Available 08/01/20 $1400 Room B /$1500 Room C including all Utilities - Property Id: 319789 Seeking professionals for 425 Oak Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061 house share (5 bedroom 3.
Results within 1 mile of Redwood City
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
38 Units Available
Hillsdale
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,371
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Sterling Downs
Madison Belmont
649 Old County Rd, Belmont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,223
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,587
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,378
1175 sqft
Convenient location close to Highways 101, 280 and Downtown Belmont. Walking distance to Cal-Train. Community has a fitness center, two pools and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly!
Results within 5 miles of Redwood City
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
East Palo Alto
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$1,779
264 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
24 Units Available
Western Hills
Sofi Belmont Hills
2515 Carlmont Dr, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,188
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,527
600 sqft
Nestled into a wooded area near Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated units offering updated appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
11 Units Available
Northwest Heights
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,083
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,429
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,179
838 sqft
Ryan Tower is a newly renovated downtown San Mateo luxury high rise. This landmark building is located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
22 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,165
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1020 sqft
Bay Area apartments include modern kitchens, large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and in-unit laundries. Enjoy the swimming pool, gazebo area, barbeque and picnic area. Located near light rail. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
4 Units Available
Central
Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,317
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,792
1151 sqft
Modern apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Community features include upscale pool, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
93 30th Avenue
93 30th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
93 30th Ave. #C This unit is a homey one bedroom apartment that's part of a triplex with plenty of light, and a private outdoor patio.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
4 Units Available
University South
1127 High St
1127 High Street, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
Our home is located in a quiet and convenience neighborhood. The home is well equipped with sturdy furniture and standard daily supplies.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Central
1930 Alden St, Belmont, CA 94002
1930 Alden Street, Belmont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
544 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5f04add4459db81d2afc3883 private entrance, private patio beautifully furnished with new sheets, towels and all the fixings plus dishes pots and pans.
Results within 10 miles of Redwood City
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
30 Units Available
The Union Flats
34588 11th St, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,330
1002 sqft
Brand-new apartments with ultra-modern architecture. Complex has one- and two-bedroom apartments and work/live lofts. Community features a pool and sundeck. Close to the Union City Transit Center and Mission Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
$
22 Units Available
Burlingame Gardens
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,111
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,367
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
12 Units Available
Parkside
1501 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
Studio
$1,801
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
817 sqft
Near Highway 880 and 680. This smoke-free community is near Fremont Hub Shopping Center. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
$
10 Units Available
Skylark
34655 Skylark Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,144
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,522
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,973
1056 sqft
Prime location close to the Quarry Lakes Recreational Area, I-880, and I-680. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, private patio/balcony, and large walk-in closets. Enjoy the swimming pool, playground, fire pit, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
50 Units Available
Old Mountain View
eaves Creekside
151 Calderon Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,308
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,948
967 sqft
Minutes from Central Expressway and Route 85. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. On-site volleyball court, clubhouse, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Game room available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
12 Units Available
eaves Union City
2175 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
830 sqft
Bright apartments near Alvarado-Niles Road in a very walkable neighborhood. Air conditioning and fireplace. Walk-in closets. Private balcony or patio. Community has pool and sauna. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
29 Units Available
Avalon Union City
24 Union Sq, Union City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,270
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1261 sqft
Large modern apartments just steps from shopping and dining. Near Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has elevators and garage parking. Bike storage on site.
Verified

1 of 127

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Ardenwood
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,800
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
6 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
775 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

July 2020 Redwood City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Redwood City Rent Report. Redwood City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Redwood City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Redwood City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Redwood City Rent Report. Redwood City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Redwood City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Redwood City rents decline sharply over the past month

Redwood City rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Redwood City stand at $2,786 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,501 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Redwood City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Redwood City over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents went down 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Redwood City

    As rents have fallen moderately in Redwood City, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Redwood City is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Redwood City's median two-bedroom rent of $3,501 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Redwood City fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Redwood City than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Redwood City is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

