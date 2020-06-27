All apartments in Rancho San Diego
3681 Avocado Village Court #186

3681 Avocado Village Court · No Longer Available
Location

3681 Avocado Village Court, Rancho San Diego, CA 91941
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
AVAILABLE NOW..LARGE 1 BED/1BATH WITH A LOFT IN RANCHO SAN DIEGO/LA MESA - Welcome to Avocado Village, a park like setting located in La Mesa. Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with a spacious loft/den which includes a large walk in closet. 1 car garage.This property features Carpet thru out and Flooring in bathroom and kitchen. It comes with A/C and central heat. Appliances included are Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, dishwasher, Washer& Dryer. A glass garden window box above the sink in the kitchen for your own indoor garden. Plush landscape grounds with a Gated Sparkling pool , Jacuzzi and BBQ area for your enjoyment. Close to shopping, fine restaurants and quick access to the 94 freeway. Includes water and trash. Sorry, no pets. LIABILITY INSURANCE REQUIRED.

(RLNE5037033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3681 Avocado Village Court #186 have any available units?
3681 Avocado Village Court #186 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 3681 Avocado Village Court #186 have?
Some of 3681 Avocado Village Court #186's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3681 Avocado Village Court #186 currently offering any rent specials?
3681 Avocado Village Court #186 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3681 Avocado Village Court #186 pet-friendly?
No, 3681 Avocado Village Court #186 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho San Diego.
Does 3681 Avocado Village Court #186 offer parking?
Yes, 3681 Avocado Village Court #186 offers parking.
Does 3681 Avocado Village Court #186 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3681 Avocado Village Court #186 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3681 Avocado Village Court #186 have a pool?
Yes, 3681 Avocado Village Court #186 has a pool.
Does 3681 Avocado Village Court #186 have accessible units?
No, 3681 Avocado Village Court #186 does not have accessible units.
Does 3681 Avocado Village Court #186 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3681 Avocado Village Court #186 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3681 Avocado Village Court #186 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3681 Avocado Village Court #186 has units with air conditioning.
