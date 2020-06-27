3681 Avocado Village Court #186

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW..LARGE 1 BED/1BATH WITH A LOFT IN RANCHO SAN DIEGO/LA MESA - Welcome to Avocado Village, a park like setting located in La Mesa. Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with a spacious loft/den which includes a large walk in closet. 1 car garage.This property features Carpet thru out and Flooring in bathroom and kitchen. It comes with A/C and central heat. Appliances included are Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, dishwasher, Washer& Dryer. A glass garden window box above the sink in the kitchen for your own indoor garden. Plush landscape grounds with a Gated Sparkling pool , Jacuzzi and BBQ area for your enjoyment. Close to shopping, fine restaurants and quick access to the 94 freeway. Includes water and trash. Sorry, no pets. LIABILITY INSURANCE REQUIRED.
(RLNE5037033)