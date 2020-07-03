Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated 24hr gym pool

3680 Avocado Village Ct #17 Available 05/10/20 Remodeled Dual Master La Mesa Condo - Sophisticated townhome, with recent remodel, in convenient La Mesa location. a 2 bed / 2 bath dual master suites! Quartz countertops, modern tile floor, fireplace, 2 large balconies, and great closet space. Upstairs unit with high, vaulted ceiling. Laundry in unit!! 3 parking spaces (1 car garage, 1 assigned spot, and on 24hr pass). Walking distance to community park, shopping, restaurants, and retail stores. Community pool and spa. Included with rent are water, hot water, sewer, trash, and all common area maintenance. Central A/C.

Walkable to shopping center with a 24hr Fitness, banks, sushi, CVS, taco shop, Thai restaurant, McDonalds, IHOP, UPS Store. Short walk to Lonny Brewer County Park and elementary school.

Short distance to Grossmont College, Mission Valley, SDSU, downtown San Diego, Grossmont Hospital, YMCA, La Mesa, Rancho San Diego, Balboa Park, and San Diego International Airport.

Available May 10. Non-smoking. No pets, sorry. Good credit/employment required. Please text or call: 619.665.6701 if qualified and interested in applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5686134)