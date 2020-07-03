All apartments in Rancho San Diego
3680 Avocado Village Ct #17

3680 Avocado Village Court · No Longer Available
Location

3680 Avocado Village Court, Rancho San Diego, CA 91941
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3680 Avocado Village Ct #17 Available 05/10/20 Remodeled Dual Master La Mesa Condo - Sophisticated townhome, with recent remodel, in convenient La Mesa location. a 2 bed / 2 bath dual master suites! Quartz countertops, modern tile floor, fireplace, 2 large balconies, and great closet space. Upstairs unit with high, vaulted ceiling. Laundry in unit!! 3 parking spaces (1 car garage, 1 assigned spot, and on 24hr pass). Walking distance to community park, shopping, restaurants, and retail stores. Community pool and spa. Included with rent are water, hot water, sewer, trash, and all common area maintenance. Central A/C.
Walkable to shopping center with a 24hr Fitness, banks, sushi, CVS, taco shop, Thai restaurant, McDonalds, IHOP, UPS Store. Short walk to Lonny Brewer County Park and elementary school.
Short distance to Grossmont College, Mission Valley, SDSU, downtown San Diego, Grossmont Hospital, YMCA, La Mesa, Rancho San Diego, Balboa Park, and San Diego International Airport.
Available May 10. Non-smoking. No pets, sorry. Good credit/employment required. Please text or call: 619.665.6701 if qualified and interested in applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5686134)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 3680 Avocado Village Ct #17 have any available units?
3680 Avocado Village Ct #17 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 3680 Avocado Village Ct #17 have?
Some of 3680 Avocado Village Ct #17's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3680 Avocado Village Ct #17 currently offering any rent specials?
3680 Avocado Village Ct #17 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3680 Avocado Village Ct #17 pet-friendly?
No, 3680 Avocado Village Ct #17 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho San Diego.
Does 3680 Avocado Village Ct #17 offer parking?
Yes, 3680 Avocado Village Ct #17 offers parking.
Does 3680 Avocado Village Ct #17 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3680 Avocado Village Ct #17 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3680 Avocado Village Ct #17 have a pool?
Yes, 3680 Avocado Village Ct #17 has a pool.
Does 3680 Avocado Village Ct #17 have accessible units?
No, 3680 Avocado Village Ct #17 does not have accessible units.
Does 3680 Avocado Village Ct #17 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3680 Avocado Village Ct #17 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3680 Avocado Village Ct #17 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3680 Avocado Village Ct #17 has units with air conditioning.

