Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

2346 Monarch Ridge Circle

2346 Monarch Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2346 Monarch Ridge Circle, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful and Serene 4 BR/2.5 BA - Property Id: 10925

This beautiful, peaceful home with striking views, soothing breezes and an open floor plan is for you!

Secure, gated neighborhood in Rancho San Diego's beautiful Monarch Ridge community!! No neighbors behind or on one side, just views and serene open land.

- Single story, 2300 sq. ft.
- 4 BR / 2.5 BA
- Big 3 car garage

Relax on one of several private patios overlooking open space and active nature. Enjoy your built in bbq, personal basketball court and large outdoor space. (Backyard currently being relandscaped with lawn being removed for a new water saving xeriscape design.)

Well run gated community with over 100 acres of open space, community pool, walking trails, basketball and tennis courts. All well-kept.

Great local schools, parks and shopping.

Terms:
- No smoking
- Pets negotiable
- If desired, includes refrigerator.
- Trash pickup included.
- Renters insurance required.

*** Please do not disturb current tenants. ***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/10925
Property Id 10925

(RLNE5379893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2346 Monarch Ridge Circle have any available units?
2346 Monarch Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 2346 Monarch Ridge Circle have?
Some of 2346 Monarch Ridge Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2346 Monarch Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2346 Monarch Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2346 Monarch Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2346 Monarch Ridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2346 Monarch Ridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2346 Monarch Ridge Circle offers parking.
Does 2346 Monarch Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2346 Monarch Ridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2346 Monarch Ridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2346 Monarch Ridge Circle has a pool.
Does 2346 Monarch Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 2346 Monarch Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2346 Monarch Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2346 Monarch Ridge Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2346 Monarch Ridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2346 Monarch Ridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
