2346 Monarch Ridge Circle

Beautiful and Serene 4 BR/2.5 BA - Property Id: 10925



This beautiful, peaceful home with striking views, soothing breezes and an open floor plan is for you!



Secure, gated neighborhood in Rancho San Diego's beautiful Monarch Ridge community!! No neighbors behind or on one side, just views and serene open land.



- Single story, 2300 sq. ft.

- 4 BR / 2.5 BA

- Big 3 car garage



Relax on one of several private patios overlooking open space and active nature. Enjoy your built in bbq, personal basketball court and large outdoor space. (Backyard currently being relandscaped with lawn being removed for a new water saving xeriscape design.)



Well run gated community with over 100 acres of open space, community pool, walking trails, basketball and tennis courts. All well-kept.



Great local schools, parks and shopping.



Terms:

- No smoking

- Pets negotiable

- If desired, includes refrigerator.

- Trash pickup included.

- Renters insurance required.



*** Please do not disturb current tenants. ***

