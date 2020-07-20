2071 Monaco Ct.

Amenities

Large 2-Story Home on Corner lot in El Cajon - Spacious Two Story Home with 3-Car Garage and plenty of driveway parking.



This home was built in the late 1980's and offers a bright open feel with vaulted ceilings.



The kitchen has a gas stove, 25 CU FT Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Garbage Disposal.



There is a large family room with wood-burning fireplace. The home is heated and cooled by a central HVAC system. Carpet and Tile flooring throughout. Washer and Dryer hook-ups located conveniently inside the house.



Relax by the poolside in the fenced backyard with pool service provided. Landscaping service is provided for the front yard only (residents responsible for any landscaping in backyard).



Pets will be considered on approval with additional deposit; certain breed restrictions apply.



This property is strictly non-smoking.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Residents are responsible for all utitilies.



Year Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



