All apartments in Rancho San Diego
Find more places like 2071 Monaco Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho San Diego, CA
/
2071 Monaco Ct.
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

2071 Monaco Ct.

2071 Monaco Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho San Diego
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2071 Monaco Court, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 2-Story Home on Corner lot in El Cajon - Spacious Two Story Home with 3-Car Garage and plenty of driveway parking.

This home was built in the late 1980's and offers a bright open feel with vaulted ceilings.

The kitchen has a gas stove, 25 CU FT Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Garbage Disposal.

There is a large family room with wood-burning fireplace. The home is heated and cooled by a central HVAC system. Carpet and Tile flooring throughout. Washer and Dryer hook-ups located conveniently inside the house.

Relax by the poolside in the fenced backyard with pool service provided. Landscaping service is provided for the front yard only (residents responsible for any landscaping in backyard).

Pets will be considered on approval with additional deposit; certain breed restrictions apply.

This property is strictly non-smoking.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Residents are responsible for all utitilies.

Year Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE4860660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2071 Monaco Ct. have any available units?
2071 Monaco Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 2071 Monaco Ct. have?
Some of 2071 Monaco Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2071 Monaco Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2071 Monaco Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2071 Monaco Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2071 Monaco Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2071 Monaco Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2071 Monaco Ct. offers parking.
Does 2071 Monaco Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2071 Monaco Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2071 Monaco Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 2071 Monaco Ct. has a pool.
Does 2071 Monaco Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2071 Monaco Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2071 Monaco Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2071 Monaco Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2071 Monaco Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2071 Monaco Ct. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl
Rancho San Diego, CA 92019

Similar Pages

Rancho San Diego 1 BedroomsRancho San Diego 2 Bedrooms
Rancho San Diego Apartments with GymsRancho San Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
Rancho San Diego Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cuyamaca CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College