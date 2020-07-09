1504 Sundale

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Custom 4 bd Home in Rancho San Diego - This large open concept home is ready for occupancy. Residence features 4 roomy bedrooms and 3 bathrooms all with bright designer tile floors. The home has large living spaces and a up to date kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. The family room has a fireplace for those fall evenings and the house has central AC for the warmer summer days. Sitting on 1.5 acres the home has a large landscaped, fenced yard that is ideal for anyone enjoying the outdoors.

The property is situated close to schools and shopping areas.



Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management.



Email us at FindAHome@Keys4SD.com for more information or to arrange a showing.



Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com



(RLNE5787912)