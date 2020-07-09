All apartments in Rancho San Diego
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

1504 Sundale

1504 Sundale Road · No Longer Available
Rancho San Diego
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments with Gym
Location

1504 Sundale Road, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Custom 4 bd Home in Rancho San Diego - This large open concept home is ready for occupancy. Residence features 4 roomy bedrooms and 3 bathrooms all with bright designer tile floors. The home has large living spaces and a up to date kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. The family room has a fireplace for those fall evenings and the house has central AC for the warmer summer days. Sitting on 1.5 acres the home has a large landscaped, fenced yard that is ideal for anyone enjoying the outdoors.
The property is situated close to schools and shopping areas.

Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management.

Email us at FindAHome@Keys4SD.com for more information or to arrange a showing.

Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com

(RLNE5787912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Sundale have any available units?
1504 Sundale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 1504 Sundale have?
Some of 1504 Sundale's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Sundale currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Sundale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Sundale pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Sundale is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Sundale offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Sundale offers parking.
Does 1504 Sundale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1504 Sundale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Sundale have a pool?
No, 1504 Sundale does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Sundale have accessible units?
No, 1504 Sundale does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Sundale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Sundale has units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Sundale have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1504 Sundale has units with air conditioning.

