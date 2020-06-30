12180 Via Hacienda

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home recently underwent a huge facelift. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Coming in at just under 1,800 sq ft. New stainless steel appliances. New vinyl plank floors throughout downstairs and all bathrooms. New carpet upstairs and in all bedrooms. Thick baseboards throughout. Attractive new light fixtures throughout. Designer paint. On the first floor you find a living room with vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room just off the spacious kitchen and a family room with a fireplace. In addition to the fireplace, the home also comes with central A/C and heat to keep you comfy year-round. Lots of windows for natural light. The spacious master bedroom has a walk in closet and dual bathroom vanities. The large back yard features a covered patio and a fenced yard with quality artificial turf for an attractive and low maintenance yard. Lots of trees up the embankment also. Gardener provided! 2 car garage and driveway for plenty of parking. Tenant supplies their own washer/dryer and fridge.