Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

12180 Via Hacienda

12180 Via Hacienda · No Longer Available
Location

12180 Via Hacienda, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home recently underwent a huge facelift. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Coming in at just under 1,800 sq ft. New stainless steel appliances. New vinyl plank floors throughout downstairs and all bathrooms. New carpet upstairs and in all bedrooms. Thick baseboards throughout. Attractive new light fixtures throughout. Designer paint. On the first floor you find a living room with vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room just off the spacious kitchen and a family room with a fireplace. In addition to the fireplace, the home also comes with central A/C and heat to keep you comfy year-round. Lots of windows for natural light. The spacious master bedroom has a walk in closet and dual bathroom vanities. The large back yard features a covered patio and a fenced yard with quality artificial turf for an attractive and low maintenance yard. Lots of trees up the embankment also. Gardener provided! 2 car garage and driveway for plenty of parking. Tenant supplies their own washer/dryer and fridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12180 Via Hacienda have any available units?
12180 Via Hacienda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 12180 Via Hacienda have?
Some of 12180 Via Hacienda's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12180 Via Hacienda currently offering any rent specials?
12180 Via Hacienda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12180 Via Hacienda pet-friendly?
No, 12180 Via Hacienda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho San Diego.
Does 12180 Via Hacienda offer parking?
Yes, 12180 Via Hacienda offers parking.
Does 12180 Via Hacienda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12180 Via Hacienda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12180 Via Hacienda have a pool?
No, 12180 Via Hacienda does not have a pool.
Does 12180 Via Hacienda have accessible units?
No, 12180 Via Hacienda does not have accessible units.
Does 12180 Via Hacienda have units with dishwashers?
No, 12180 Via Hacienda does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12180 Via Hacienda have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12180 Via Hacienda has units with air conditioning.

