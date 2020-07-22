Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

12087 Calle de Medio #118 Available 10/28/19 LOVELY RANCHO SAN DIEGO TOWNHOME WITH PRIVATE PATIO! - This end unit townhome has it all! Highly upgraded with newer kitchen cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Spacious, airy living room/dining room with vaulted ceilings, travertine flooring and gas fireplace. Step outside into your spacious private patio area, perfect for BBQ's and get togethers. 2 full bathrooms, both recently renovated. One bedroom plus a full bath downstairs. Upstairs master suite features balcony with views to the east and en-suite bath with soaking tub and dual vanity sinks. Master also features 2 closets, one a walk in. Property also comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer, air conditioning, one car garage with direct entry to the unit as well as one assigned parking space. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE5186497)