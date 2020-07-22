All apartments in Rancho San Diego
12087 Calle de Medio #118

12087 Calle De Medio · No Longer Available
Location

12087 Calle De Medio, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12087 Calle de Medio #118 Available 10/28/19 LOVELY RANCHO SAN DIEGO TOWNHOME WITH PRIVATE PATIO! - This end unit townhome has it all! Highly upgraded with newer kitchen cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Spacious, airy living room/dining room with vaulted ceilings, travertine flooring and gas fireplace. Step outside into your spacious private patio area, perfect for BBQ's and get togethers. 2 full bathrooms, both recently renovated. One bedroom plus a full bath downstairs. Upstairs master suite features balcony with views to the east and en-suite bath with soaking tub and dual vanity sinks. Master also features 2 closets, one a walk in. Property also comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer, air conditioning, one car garage with direct entry to the unit as well as one assigned parking space. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5186497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12087 Calle de Medio #118 have any available units?
12087 Calle de Medio #118 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 12087 Calle de Medio #118 have?
Some of 12087 Calle de Medio #118's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12087 Calle de Medio #118 currently offering any rent specials?
12087 Calle de Medio #118 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12087 Calle de Medio #118 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12087 Calle de Medio #118 is pet friendly.
Does 12087 Calle de Medio #118 offer parking?
Yes, 12087 Calle de Medio #118 offers parking.
Does 12087 Calle de Medio #118 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12087 Calle de Medio #118 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12087 Calle de Medio #118 have a pool?
No, 12087 Calle de Medio #118 does not have a pool.
Does 12087 Calle de Medio #118 have accessible units?
No, 12087 Calle de Medio #118 does not have accessible units.
Does 12087 Calle de Medio #118 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12087 Calle de Medio #118 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12087 Calle de Medio #118 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12087 Calle de Medio #118 has units with air conditioning.
