12058 Calle De Montana # 265
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

12058 Calle De Montana # 265

12058 Calle De Montana · No Longer Available
Location

12058 Calle De Montana, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
12058 Calle De Montana # 265 Available 07/22/20 Rancho San Diego - Corner Location - Upstairs Master Suite - AC - Private Patio - Garage - - Rancho San Diego
- Rancho Villas HOA
- Community Pool, Spa, Tennis, Fitness Center & Clubhouse
- 2 Story Unit
- Upstairs Master Bedroom Suite
- Wood Floors Downstairs
- Carpet Upstairs
- Front Load Clothes WD
- Trash Included
- Tenant Pays Water & Sewer

- PARKING: 1 Car Garage & Space
- APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Clothes WD
- UTILITIES:Trash Paid

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4774916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12058 Calle De Montana # 265 have any available units?
12058 Calle De Montana # 265 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 12058 Calle De Montana # 265 have?
Some of 12058 Calle De Montana # 265's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12058 Calle De Montana # 265 currently offering any rent specials?
12058 Calle De Montana # 265 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12058 Calle De Montana # 265 pet-friendly?
No, 12058 Calle De Montana # 265 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho San Diego.
Does 12058 Calle De Montana # 265 offer parking?
Yes, 12058 Calle De Montana # 265 offers parking.
Does 12058 Calle De Montana # 265 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12058 Calle De Montana # 265 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12058 Calle De Montana # 265 have a pool?
Yes, 12058 Calle De Montana # 265 has a pool.
Does 12058 Calle De Montana # 265 have accessible units?
No, 12058 Calle De Montana # 265 does not have accessible units.
Does 12058 Calle De Montana # 265 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12058 Calle De Montana # 265 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12058 Calle De Montana # 265 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12058 Calle De Montana # 265 has units with air conditioning.
