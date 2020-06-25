12049 Calle De Montana Unit #198

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Two Bedroom Condo in Rancho San Diego! - 913 sq. ft. 2 bed/1 bath condo located in Rancho San Diego! Second level condo with a one car attached garage on the first level. Laminated espresso plank flooring throughout the living room and dinning room with built in shelving, fireplace and plantation shutters. Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steal appliances. Appliances included; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Stacked washer and dryer located in the hallway with additional linen storage for easy laundry service. Full bathroom with a dual sink vanity and separate room with a shower/tub combination. One bedroom with a walk-in closet and separate access to the bathroom, both bedrooms with plantation shutters. Home is equipped with central A/C. Community pool/spa, tennis/basketball courts & gym. Must see!!!



No Pets Allowed



