All apartments in Rancho San Diego
Find more places like 12049 Calle De Montana Unit #198.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho San Diego, CA
/
12049 Calle De Montana Unit #198
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

12049 Calle De Montana Unit #198

12049 Calle De Montana · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho San Diego
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12049 Calle De Montana, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Two Bedroom Condo in Rancho San Diego! - 913 sq. ft. 2 bed/1 bath condo located in Rancho San Diego! Second level condo with a one car attached garage on the first level. Laminated espresso plank flooring throughout the living room and dinning room with built in shelving, fireplace and plantation shutters. Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steal appliances. Appliances included; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Stacked washer and dryer located in the hallway with additional linen storage for easy laundry service. Full bathroom with a dual sink vanity and separate room with a shower/tub combination. One bedroom with a walk-in closet and separate access to the bathroom, both bedrooms with plantation shutters. Home is equipped with central A/C. Community pool/spa, tennis/basketball courts & gym. Must see!!!

DRE 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3464598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12049 Calle De Montana Unit #198 have any available units?
12049 Calle De Montana Unit #198 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 12049 Calle De Montana Unit #198 have?
Some of 12049 Calle De Montana Unit #198's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12049 Calle De Montana Unit #198 currently offering any rent specials?
12049 Calle De Montana Unit #198 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12049 Calle De Montana Unit #198 pet-friendly?
No, 12049 Calle De Montana Unit #198 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho San Diego.
Does 12049 Calle De Montana Unit #198 offer parking?
Yes, 12049 Calle De Montana Unit #198 offers parking.
Does 12049 Calle De Montana Unit #198 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12049 Calle De Montana Unit #198 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12049 Calle De Montana Unit #198 have a pool?
Yes, 12049 Calle De Montana Unit #198 has a pool.
Does 12049 Calle De Montana Unit #198 have accessible units?
No, 12049 Calle De Montana Unit #198 does not have accessible units.
Does 12049 Calle De Montana Unit #198 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12049 Calle De Montana Unit #198 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12049 Calle De Montana Unit #198 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12049 Calle De Montana Unit #198 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl
Rancho San Diego, CA 92019

Similar Pages

Rancho San Diego 1 BedroomsRancho San Diego 2 Bedrooms
Rancho San Diego 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho San Diego Apartments with Balcony
Rancho San Diego Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cuyamaca CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College