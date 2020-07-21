All apartments in Rancho San Diego
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

11917 Via Selma

11917 via Selma · No Longer Available
Location

11917 via Selma, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT RANCHO SAN DIEGO HOME ON A CUL DE SAC - You are going to love this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Rancho San Diego. Situated at the end of a cul de sac, just a short walk to schools, shopping and dining. Floor plan features open kitchen and living room on the first floor and 3 good sized bedrooms on the second including a lovely master suite. Private low-maintenance backyard with tons of room for entertaining. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Property is equipped with forced air heat and air conditioning. Small pets considered. Call us today for a showing appointment, 619-746-6547 x105.

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5008685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11917 Via Selma have any available units?
11917 Via Selma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 11917 Via Selma have?
Some of 11917 Via Selma's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11917 Via Selma currently offering any rent specials?
11917 Via Selma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11917 Via Selma pet-friendly?
Yes, 11917 Via Selma is pet friendly.
Does 11917 Via Selma offer parking?
No, 11917 Via Selma does not offer parking.
Does 11917 Via Selma have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11917 Via Selma offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11917 Via Selma have a pool?
No, 11917 Via Selma does not have a pool.
Does 11917 Via Selma have accessible units?
No, 11917 Via Selma does not have accessible units.
Does 11917 Via Selma have units with dishwashers?
No, 11917 Via Selma does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11917 Via Selma have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11917 Via Selma has units with air conditioning.
