11917 Via Selma

GREAT RANCHO SAN DIEGO HOME ON A CUL DE SAC - You are going to love this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Rancho San Diego. Situated at the end of a cul de sac, just a short walk to schools, shopping and dining. Floor plan features open kitchen and living room on the first floor and 3 good sized bedrooms on the second including a lovely master suite. Private low-maintenance backyard with tons of room for entertaining. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Property is equipped with forced air heat and air conditioning. Small pets considered. Call us today for a showing appointment, 619-746-6547 x105.
IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date
For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf
(RLNE5008685)