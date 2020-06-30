All apartments in Rancho San Diego
Home
/
Rancho San Diego, CA
/
11576 Fury Ln unit 141
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

11576 Fury Ln unit 141

11576 Fury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11576 Fury Lane, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Limited Time Discount! $300 Move-In Discount if the lease is signed on or before the end of the year!

Ideally located on a secluded and peaceful neighborhood with scenic mountain views in El Cajon, this lovely CONDO UNIT has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a spacious and airy interior with a laminated floor, large windows, and doors with blinds, and a modern style fireplace that will surely make yourself feel at home. And this unit can be rented either as furnished or unfurnished.

The kitchen boasts of quartz countertops, package appliances such as microwave, oven/range, stainless-steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The elegant bedrooms are furnished with a vanity cabinet, and a shower/tub combo enclosed in a metal-framed sliding glass panel.
There are an in-unit washer and dryer available along with air conditioning and electric heating, too. A patio outside awaits the lucky occupants for a cool spot to unwind or hang out with friends. Storage is not a problem either because there is a storage area inside and outside of the carport.

Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

It comes with a 2-car covered carport with no parking fee.

Free use of the shared swimming pool!

Tenant pays electricity, cable, internet, and gas. Whereas the landlord will cover the HOA fees.

Nearby Parks: Damon Lane County Park, Deputy Lonnie G. Brewer County Park, and Hilton Head Park.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bus lines:
816 El Cajon TC - Cuyamaca College - 0.5 mile
856 SDSU - Cuyamaca College - 0.5 mile
894 Morena/Campo - El Cajon - 0.9 mile

(RLNE5266499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11576 Fury Ln unit 141 have any available units?
11576 Fury Ln unit 141 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 11576 Fury Ln unit 141 have?
Some of 11576 Fury Ln unit 141's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11576 Fury Ln unit 141 currently offering any rent specials?
11576 Fury Ln unit 141 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11576 Fury Ln unit 141 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11576 Fury Ln unit 141 is pet friendly.
Does 11576 Fury Ln unit 141 offer parking?
Yes, 11576 Fury Ln unit 141 offers parking.
Does 11576 Fury Ln unit 141 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11576 Fury Ln unit 141 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11576 Fury Ln unit 141 have a pool?
Yes, 11576 Fury Ln unit 141 has a pool.
Does 11576 Fury Ln unit 141 have accessible units?
No, 11576 Fury Ln unit 141 does not have accessible units.
Does 11576 Fury Ln unit 141 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11576 Fury Ln unit 141 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11576 Fury Ln unit 141 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11576 Fury Ln unit 141 has units with air conditioning.

