11576 Fury Ln unit 141

Amenities

Limited Time Discount! $300 Move-In Discount if the lease is signed on or before the end of the year!



Ideally located on a secluded and peaceful neighborhood with scenic mountain views in El Cajon, this lovely CONDO UNIT has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a spacious and airy interior with a laminated floor, large windows, and doors with blinds, and a modern style fireplace that will surely make yourself feel at home. And this unit can be rented either as furnished or unfurnished.



The kitchen boasts of quartz countertops, package appliances such as microwave, oven/range, stainless-steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The elegant bedrooms are furnished with a vanity cabinet, and a shower/tub combo enclosed in a metal-framed sliding glass panel.

There are an in-unit washer and dryer available along with air conditioning and electric heating, too. A patio outside awaits the lucky occupants for a cool spot to unwind or hang out with friends. Storage is not a problem either because there is a storage area inside and outside of the carport.



Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



It comes with a 2-car covered carport with no parking fee.



Free use of the shared swimming pool!



Tenant pays electricity, cable, internet, and gas. Whereas the landlord will cover the HOA fees.



Nearby Parks: Damon Lane County Park, Deputy Lonnie G. Brewer County Park, and Hilton Head Park.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bus lines:

816 El Cajon TC - Cuyamaca College - 0.5 mile

856 SDSU - Cuyamaca College - 0.5 mile

894 Morena/Campo - El Cajon - 0.9 mile



