Rancho San Diego, CA
11519 Fury Lane #65
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

11519 Fury Lane #65

11519 Fury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11519 Fury Lane, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Condo in El Cajon - Quaint, Single Story Condo at the Mirasol complex in El Cajon, centrally located near Jamacha Rd., Cuyamaca College, dining, and more.

This first floor unit has carpet and tile flooring, the living area features a gas fireplace. The kitchen comes with electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave and plenty of cabinet space.

This unit has central air conditioning and forced heating, washer and dryer in the unit making laundry day more convenient, the living area has access to the outside patio area, complex has a pool and spa to enjoy. The common area is maintained by the HOA, 2-reserved parking spaces.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Trash, and Sewer Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupant

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2485143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11519 Fury Lane #65 have any available units?
11519 Fury Lane #65 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 11519 Fury Lane #65 have?
Some of 11519 Fury Lane #65's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11519 Fury Lane #65 currently offering any rent specials?
11519 Fury Lane #65 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11519 Fury Lane #65 pet-friendly?
No, 11519 Fury Lane #65 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho San Diego.
Does 11519 Fury Lane #65 offer parking?
Yes, 11519 Fury Lane #65 offers parking.
Does 11519 Fury Lane #65 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11519 Fury Lane #65 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11519 Fury Lane #65 have a pool?
Yes, 11519 Fury Lane #65 has a pool.
Does 11519 Fury Lane #65 have accessible units?
No, 11519 Fury Lane #65 does not have accessible units.
Does 11519 Fury Lane #65 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11519 Fury Lane #65 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11519 Fury Lane #65 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11519 Fury Lane #65 has units with air conditioning.
