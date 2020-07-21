11519 Fury Lane #65

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Condo in El Cajon - Quaint, Single Story Condo at the Mirasol complex in El Cajon, centrally located near Jamacha Rd., Cuyamaca College, dining, and more.



This first floor unit has carpet and tile flooring, the living area features a gas fireplace. The kitchen comes with electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave and plenty of cabinet space.



This unit has central air conditioning and forced heating, washer and dryer in the unit making laundry day more convenient, the living area has access to the outside patio area, complex has a pool and spa to enjoy. The common area is maintained by the HOA, 2-reserved parking spaces.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Trash, and Sewer Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.



Please do not disturb current occupant



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



