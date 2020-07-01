All apartments in Rancho San Diego
Find more places like 11444 Via Rancho San Diego #165.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho San Diego, CA
/
11444 Via Rancho San Diego #165
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:15 AM

11444 Via Rancho San Diego #165

11444 Via Rancho San Diego · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho San Diego
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11444 Via Rancho San Diego, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
11444 Via Rancho San Diego #165 Available 04/01/20 2 Bed/2 Bath Single Story Condo at the Remington complex - Single Story Condo at the Remington Complex in El Cajon. Conveniently located within minutes to dining, shopping, Edwards Cinema, Cuyamaca College and freeway access. Ground, floor unit with private entrance.

This unit has carpet, wood laminate and tile flooring, The kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.

There is central air conditioning, forced heating and a gas fireplace. Large master bathroom; 2 closets in each bedroom for ample storage.Washer and Dryer in unit located in the utility closet in the patio area.

Complex amenities include:Pool, spa, BBQ, clubhouse and fitness room. One dedicated covered parking space; water is sub-metered (tenants responsibility)

Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash paid. No Pets and No Smoking

Month to Month Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4388558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11444 Via Rancho San Diego #165 have any available units?
11444 Via Rancho San Diego #165 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 11444 Via Rancho San Diego #165 have?
Some of 11444 Via Rancho San Diego #165's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11444 Via Rancho San Diego #165 currently offering any rent specials?
11444 Via Rancho San Diego #165 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11444 Via Rancho San Diego #165 pet-friendly?
No, 11444 Via Rancho San Diego #165 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho San Diego.
Does 11444 Via Rancho San Diego #165 offer parking?
Yes, 11444 Via Rancho San Diego #165 offers parking.
Does 11444 Via Rancho San Diego #165 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11444 Via Rancho San Diego #165 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11444 Via Rancho San Diego #165 have a pool?
Yes, 11444 Via Rancho San Diego #165 has a pool.
Does 11444 Via Rancho San Diego #165 have accessible units?
No, 11444 Via Rancho San Diego #165 does not have accessible units.
Does 11444 Via Rancho San Diego #165 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11444 Via Rancho San Diego #165 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11444 Via Rancho San Diego #165 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11444 Via Rancho San Diego #165 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl
Rancho San Diego, CA 92019

Similar Pages

Rancho San Diego 1 BedroomsRancho San Diego 2 Bedrooms
Rancho San Diego 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho San Diego Apartments with Balcony
Rancho San Diego Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cuyamaca CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College