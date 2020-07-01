Amenities

11444 Via Rancho San Diego #165 Available 04/01/20 2 Bed/2 Bath Single Story Condo at the Remington complex - Single Story Condo at the Remington Complex in El Cajon. Conveniently located within minutes to dining, shopping, Edwards Cinema, Cuyamaca College and freeway access. Ground, floor unit with private entrance.



This unit has carpet, wood laminate and tile flooring, The kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.



There is central air conditioning, forced heating and a gas fireplace. Large master bathroom; 2 closets in each bedroom for ample storage.Washer and Dryer in unit located in the utility closet in the patio area.



Complex amenities include:Pool, spa, BBQ, clubhouse and fitness room. One dedicated covered parking space; water is sub-metered (tenants responsibility)



Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash paid. No Pets and No Smoking



Month to Month Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



