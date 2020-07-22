42 Studio Apartments for rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

AL
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
29627 S. Western Avenue
29627 S Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Studio
$2,775
1542 sqft
Make this gorgeous commercial vacancy yours! This unit has been freshly painted and remodeled.
1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbor City
26612 President Avenue
26612 President Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,650
300 sqft
This property is a short term to long term fully furnished and more than a 5 star hotel. All you need is your clothes!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:43 PM
3 Units Available
Hermosa Beach
The Gallery
414 2nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$1,924
360 sqft
Spacious properties located in a beach community, with a short drive to the water. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Pool, sauna and gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
126 Units Available
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,145
539 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
29 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,185
535 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
20 Units Available
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,600
442 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
19 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,450
669 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Central San Pedro
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,450
415 sqft
Harbor Terrace is a vibrant apartment community located in San Pedro, Southern California, the gateway to the world.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
10 Units Available
Central San Pedro
San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St, Lomita, CA
Studio
$1,955
1222 sqft
Great location in San Pedro's artist district. Reach Long Beach via I-710 and Los Angeles via I-110. Retrofitted Bank of San Pedro offers unique residences with amenities like hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Central San Pedro
339 W. 6th Street
339 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,450
2000 sqft
Commercial space For Lease. Conveniently located near shops, restaurants and more. Just minutes away from the110 freeway and Vincent Thomas bridge. This space is equipped with tattoo parlor style.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Central San Pedro
630 S. Centre Street - 680-A S. Centre Street
630 S Centre St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$600
500 sqft
Small office / retail space at Center Street Lofts. Convenient commercial space located in the heart of San Pedro. Located near shops, restaurants, Harbor, Freeway, and Vincent Thomas Bridge.

1 of 2

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Del Amo Fashion Center
3550 Torrance Blvd #312
3550 Torrance Boulevard, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,475
490 sqft
55 and Older Community and Walking Distance to Del Amo Mall - Please contact the office for information on viewing the unit and getting an application.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,710
463 sqft
Prime Long Beach location close to downtown. Community features spacious 1-2 bedroom homes with private balconies and giant walk-in closets. Large swimming pool, community center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,845
529 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 09:43 PM
$
23 Units Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,900
625 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 09:43 PM
8 Units Available
Hermosa Beach
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,171
411 sqft
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
822 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
115 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,285
679 sqft
Welcome to the Alamitos, Long Beach's newest luxury apartment community. Just minutes away from the beach and blocks away from the Arts District. Our studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom homes feature the latest features that will help you escape.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
8 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,935
610 sqft
Updated community with hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony in each unit. On-site amenities include a courtyard, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Updated appliances and bathroom.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,061
614 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Saint Mary
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,785
565 sqft
Great location, close to best shopping and dining options in town. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community offers residents pool, fire pit, and BBQ grill area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,100
692 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
77 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,375
743 sqft
Distinctive lofts, studios, One- and Two-Bedroom apartment homes perfectly poised between the financial district and pine avenue. This luxury community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
8 Units Available
Bixby Park
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,975
475 sqft
Large pool and hot tub surrounded by an elegant sundeck. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area, concierge service, doorman and gym.
City Guide for Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

In Ranchos Palos Verdes, CA, the jutting cliffs fall out from under large, beautiful homes overlooking long views of the Pacific Ocean. With a rolling, scenic backdrop and a short jaunt to Los Angeles, renters in Ranchos Palos Verdes (named “Green Pole Farm” in Spanish after the lavish trees) will find no shortage of incentives to move here. Apartments and houses for rent are pricy but the abundance of posh features like spacious balconies, stone fireplaces, rich hardwood floors and a surplus of amenities like swimming pools, Jacuzzis, clubhouses, and fitness centers make the price tag justified. If you are looking for an apartment, condo, townhouse or home for rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, check out our apartment listings to find the place that suits you best. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Rancho Palos Verdes living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

