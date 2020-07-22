42 Studio Apartments for rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
In Ranchos Palos Verdes, CA, the jutting cliffs fall out from under large, beautiful homes overlooking long views of the Pacific Ocean. With a rolling, scenic backdrop and a short jaunt to Los Angeles, renters in Ranchos Palos Verdes (named “Green Pole Farm” in Spanish after the lavish trees) will find no shortage of incentives to move here. Apartments and houses for rent are pricy but the abundance of posh features like spacious balconies, stone fireplaces, rich hardwood floors and a surplus of amenities like swimming pools, Jacuzzis, clubhouses, and fitness centers make the price tag justified. If you are looking for an apartment, condo, townhouse or home for rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, check out our apartment listings to find the place that suits you best. See more
Studio apartments could offer the best of Rancho Palos Verdes living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.
Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.