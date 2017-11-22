All apartments in Rancho Cordova
Find more places like 2840 Cochise Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Cordova, CA
/
2840 Cochise Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2840 Cochise Ct

2840 Cochise Court · (916) 685-6601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Cordova
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2840 Cochise Court, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2840 Cochise Ct · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
REMODELED DUPLEX - This beautiful, updated duplex features newer laminate flooring, fresh paint & much more! Large living areas open to kitchen. Granite countertops in kitchen with upgraded range. Granite countertops in bathrooms and brand new shower just installed. Adorable back yard with patio & cover. Master bedroom features walk in closet. Owner provides front & back yard gardener. Tenant to pay $150 monthly for water, sewer & trash. View virtual tour & apply today!

Directions: Hwy 50 to Zinfandel Dr, left on Olson Dr, right on Cochise Ct.

Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:
1) You must view the virtual tour
2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code
3) Submit your completed application on line
4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee
5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 Cochise Ct have any available units?
2840 Cochise Ct has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2840 Cochise Ct have?
Some of 2840 Cochise Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 Cochise Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2840 Cochise Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 Cochise Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2840 Cochise Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Cordova.
Does 2840 Cochise Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2840 Cochise Ct does offer parking.
Does 2840 Cochise Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2840 Cochise Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 Cochise Ct have a pool?
No, 2840 Cochise Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2840 Cochise Ct have accessible units?
No, 2840 Cochise Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 Cochise Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2840 Cochise Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2840 Cochise Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2840 Cochise Ct has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2840 Cochise Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
The Bungalows
2091 West La Loma Drive
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
Oak Brook
12499 Folsom Blvd
Rancho Cordova, CA 95742
BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
The Vantage
2051 W La Loma Dr
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
Vintage Faire Apartments
11070 Hirschfeld Way
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Similar Pages

Rancho Cordova 1 BedroomsRancho Cordova 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Cordova Apartments with ParkingRancho Cordova Pet Friendly Places
Rancho Cordova Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CA
Folsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA
Fair Oaks, CAPittsburg, CAOrangevale, CAManteca, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoLos Medanos College
University of the PacificSacramento City College
Sierra College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity