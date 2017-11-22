2840 Cochise Ct

Amenities

REMODELED DUPLEX - This beautiful, updated duplex features newer laminate flooring, fresh paint & much more! Large living areas open to kitchen. Granite countertops in kitchen with upgraded range. Granite countertops in bathrooms and brand new shower just installed. Adorable back yard with patio & cover. Master bedroom features walk in closet. Owner provides front & back yard gardener. Tenant to pay $150 monthly for water, sewer & trash. View virtual tour & apply today!



Directions: Hwy 50 to Zinfandel Dr, left on Olson Dr, right on Cochise Ct.



Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:

1) You must view the virtual tour

2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code

3) Submit your completed application on line

4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee

5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5849394)