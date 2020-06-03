10612 Biscay Way

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Beautifully remodeled house - Property Id: 299229



Beautiful property in a quiet family neighborhood. Near to freeway, schools, shops and restaurants. Hardwood floors, fireplace, large kitchen with pantry and gas stove. Completely remodeled with granite in kitchen and both bathrooms. Nice backyard with large covered porch. 2 car garage with opener and shelves for storage. Comes with washer and dryer, built-in microwave,stainless steal refrigerator and dishwasher.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299229

No Pets Allowed



