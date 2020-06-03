All apartments in Rancho Cordova
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

10612 Biscay Way

10612 Biscay Way · (916) 208-8081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10612 Biscay Way, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2150 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully remodeled house - Property Id: 299229

Beautiful property in a quiet family neighborhood. Near to freeway, schools, shops and restaurants. Hardwood floors, fireplace, large kitchen with pantry and gas stove. Completely remodeled with granite in kitchen and both bathrooms. Nice backyard with large covered porch. 2 car garage with opener and shelves for storage. Comes with washer and dryer, built-in microwave,stainless steal refrigerator and dishwasher.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299229
Property Id 299229

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10612 Biscay Way have any available units?
10612 Biscay Way has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10612 Biscay Way have?
Some of 10612 Biscay Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10612 Biscay Way currently offering any rent specials?
10612 Biscay Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10612 Biscay Way pet-friendly?
No, 10612 Biscay Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Cordova.
Does 10612 Biscay Way offer parking?
Yes, 10612 Biscay Way does offer parking.
Does 10612 Biscay Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10612 Biscay Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10612 Biscay Way have a pool?
No, 10612 Biscay Way does not have a pool.
Does 10612 Biscay Way have accessible units?
No, 10612 Biscay Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10612 Biscay Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10612 Biscay Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10612 Biscay Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10612 Biscay Way does not have units with air conditioning.
