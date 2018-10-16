10018 Cirrus Way

Amenities

CUTE HOME TUCKED AWAY NEAR PARK... - Some of our Qualifications: must have a credit score of 620 and above. Must be on the Job at least 1 year. Must make 2.5 times the rental amount. No Big Dogs, No pitbulls or pit mixes. No Evictions, good rental history.



Due to the COVID19, we are only showing this home to tenants who have filled out an application on line and are qualified. Sorry.



This is a 3 bdrm, 2 bath home with family room and living room. Home has central heat and air, 2 car garage, nice size back yard. Kitchen has stove, oven, dishwasher, lots of cabinets. Big back yard, just steps from a nice park. Nice home ready for move in. Located on a dead end street, so not a busy street.



Tenants pay ALL utilities NO PIT OR PIT MIXES accepted



