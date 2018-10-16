All apartments in Rancho Cordova
10018 Cirrus Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

10018 Cirrus Way

10018 Cirrus Way · (916) 788-4404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10018 Cirrus Way, Rancho Cordova, CA 95827
Lincoln Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10018 Cirrus Way · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CUTE HOME TUCKED AWAY NEAR PARK... - Some of our Qualifications: must have a credit score of 620 and above. Must be on the Job at least 1 year. Must make 2.5 times the rental amount. No Big Dogs, No pitbulls or pit mixes. No Evictions, good rental history.

Due to the COVID19, we are only showing this home to tenants who have filled out an application on line and are qualified. Sorry.

This is a 3 bdrm, 2 bath home with family room and living room. Home has central heat and air, 2 car garage, nice size back yard. Kitchen has stove, oven, dishwasher, lots of cabinets. Big back yard, just steps from a nice park. Nice home ready for move in. Located on a dead end street, so not a busy street.

Tenants pay ALL utilities NO PIT OR PIT MIXES accepted

(RLNE5858040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10018 Cirrus Way have any available units?
10018 Cirrus Way has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10018 Cirrus Way have?
Some of 10018 Cirrus Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10018 Cirrus Way currently offering any rent specials?
10018 Cirrus Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10018 Cirrus Way pet-friendly?
No, 10018 Cirrus Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Cordova.
Does 10018 Cirrus Way offer parking?
Yes, 10018 Cirrus Way does offer parking.
Does 10018 Cirrus Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10018 Cirrus Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10018 Cirrus Way have a pool?
No, 10018 Cirrus Way does not have a pool.
Does 10018 Cirrus Way have accessible units?
No, 10018 Cirrus Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10018 Cirrus Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10018 Cirrus Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10018 Cirrus Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10018 Cirrus Way has units with air conditioning.
