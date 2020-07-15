36 Apartments for rent in Ramona, CA with garages

Apartment List
Ramona apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Poway
15157 Crocker Rd
15157 Crocker Road, Poway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3090 sqft
Beautiful Home with Over 2 Acre Lot and Solar - Lots of privacy and no neighbors close by. Fantastic 2 story home with vaulted cielings, leaded glass double door entry and large chandelier.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
19308 Laurel Lane
19308 Laurel Lane, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1655 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath House w/ 2-Car Garage, Central HVAC, Very Private - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, house will be available for move in on July 15, 2020.

1 of 34

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Poway
14212 Sandhill Road
14212 Sandhill Road, Poway, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
3071 sqft
14212 Sandhill Road Available 06/20/20 Your own Private Oasis in Bridlewood/Lakeside - POWAY. 5/3, 3071 sq. ft. - Be prepared for a stunning outlook when you enter this luxury home.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
San Diego Country Estates
23620 Barrego Way
23620 Barrego Way, San Diego Country Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1908 sqft
23620 Barrego Way Available 05/01/20 4 Bed, 2 Bath House w/ 3-Car Garage, Pool, Jacuzzi - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will be available starting 5/1/2020. Great interior and amazing back yard.
Results within 10 miles of Ramona
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 09:51 PM
13 Units Available
Carmel Mountain
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,846
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
893 sqft
Just off the Ted Williams Pkwy, I-15 and I-56. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, business center, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
11 Units Available
Rancho Penasquitos
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,115
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,706
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,959
1428 sqft
CRESTA BELLA... a new, luxury rental community with Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spacious, flexible floor plans.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
11 Units Available
Kit Carson
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With San Diego only a short drive down the I-15, residents here enjoy fully fitted kitchens, air conditioning and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community also has a BBQ-grill, pool, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
3 Units Available
Poway
Elán Poway Hills Apartments
13635 Cynthia Lane, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with landscaped grounds located close to shopping, schools, local museums and parks. Units have open floor plans and come in a variety of layouts. Community features on-site maintenance.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Sabre Springs
12138 Wooded Vista Lane
12138 Wooded Vista Lane, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2523 sqft
Sabre Springs Hillsboro Home with Bonus Room/Built-in Office & 3-car Garage - This spacious 2-story Hillsboro home in Sabre Springs has central A/C, 2523 sq. ft.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Poway
13208 Tining Drive
13208 Tining Drive, Poway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2838 sqft
13208 Tining Drive Available 08/05/20 13208 Tining Drive ~ CUL-DE-SAC! Panoramic Views! Granny Flat! - This is a beautiful 4 bedroom + 1 office/den, 3 bathroom, 2,838 square foot home in North Poway.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kit Carson
347 W Citracado Parkway #14 TPO
347 West Citracado Parkway, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1538 sqft
South Escondido 3 bedroom 3.5 Bath Town Home - Spacious, bright and airy 3 story 3 bedroom 3 full baths 1 half bath, town home in South Escondido. New laminate flooring throughout and new carpet in the 3 bedrooms..

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Poway
12627 Orohaven Ln
12627 Orohaven Lane, Poway, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1089 sqft
This home is located in the heart of Poway on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Take advantage of Poway's award winning schools and shopping & dining on Poway Road just blocks away. The home is loaded with character including parquet wood flooring.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
25241 Mesa Grande Road
25241 Mesa Grande Rd, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1628 sqft
Gated community, contemporary 2-story, 3 bedroom/2 bath home in secluded, peaceful rural setting with exceptional views of cattle-grazing-valley below and mountains layered in the distance. Attached two-car garage and low maintenance yard.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Penasquitos
15134 Susita
15134 Susita Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1826 sqft
15134 Susita Available 08/05/20 Terrific 4br/2Ba 2 Story House W/Pool and Spa - Fantastic 4Br/2.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Poway
13616 Valle De Lobo Way
13616 Valle De Lobo Way, Poway, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1659 sqft
Fantastic 2Br/2.5Ba Upgraded Townhome In Stoneridge Chateaus - Fantastic 2Br/2.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
10656 Prince Carlos Ln
10656 Prince Carlos Lane, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1286 sqft
4 BDR Townhome in Quiet Setting - Welcome to Del Coronado Townhomes with community playgrounds and winding walking paths in quiet, tree-lined residential neighborhood located in Santee foothills.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Midway
2135 E Valley Pkwy Unit 41
2135 East Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
757 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Charming, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse home property rental in a Very Walkable and Bikeable rated Midway neighborhood in Escondido.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Bernardo
18761 Caminito Pasadero #119
18761 Caminito Pasadero, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1861 sqft
18761 Caminito Pasadero #119 Available 08/09/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Vista Del Lago. - Terrific location in the gated community of Vista del Lago. Open floor plan w/soaring ceilings, all bedrooms and bonus room located upstairs.

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Kit Carson
3827 Wildrose Glen
3827 Wildrose Glen, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
3br 3ba 2 story 2200sf single home located at desirable Sonata community of Southeast Escondido.Very quiet neighborhood with HOA. Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Escondido.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Bernardo
16741 Obispo Lane
16741 Obispo Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1395 sqft
Special!! Unobstructed views of the mountains from your living room in the Seven Oaks 55+ community - Special: Sign Lease by July 15th and first months rent is $2500.00. After rent would go back to $2600.00 per month.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Bernardo
12119 Callado Road-1
12119 Callado Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1400 sqft
This wonderful, furnished 2BR home was renovated by the owner who acquired it from his father and has opted to keep it as a place for his (and other families) to gather and connect. Fully renovated in 2018 with updated kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Poway
15855 Riparian Rd
15855 Riparian Road, Poway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2615 sqft
Private yard, peaceful views, greenery and 2 large orange trees, inviting pool/spa. 4br/3ba, single level ranch with open floor plan, volume ceilings, wet bar, water softener system, 3 car garage and solar electricity for lower utility costs.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Kit Carson
3925 Summer Way
3925 Summer Way, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2117 sqft
Escondido Sonata 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 3-car garage, large backyard & beautiful view. Quiet, highly sought after neighborhood, conveniently located close to shopping, freeways and all that San Diego has to offer.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Bernardo
14955 Avenida Venusto Unit 3
14955 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1296 sqft
Light and Bright 3 Bed House - Beautifully Renovated Single Family Home in the community of Vista Montana located in Rancho Bernardo. 3 Bed 2 Bath with nice open floor plan and vinyl laminate flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings in the Living Room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Ramona, CA

Ramona apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

