Quartz Hill, CA
41741 55th St West
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:09 PM

41741 55th St West

41741 55th Street West · (661) 430-5355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

41741 55th Street West, Quartz Hill, CA 93536

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b67a1a06a ---- NO SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME......MORE PICTURES COMING SOON. Quartz Hill rentals located off of Avenue M-4 and 55th Street West. The property offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,260 sq ft of living space. Some included amenities you will find at this property are fireplace, dining room, new carpet in the bedrooms, granite counters, refrigerator included, hardwood cabinets, stove/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, tile floors, central heat and air, laundry room, attached garage, shed, large backyard, sprinklers, fenced backyard, possible RV parking. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator included. Water service and Gardner services included. One small pet allowed. *NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED Available July 1, 2019 Please visit www.rentsourcecorp.com or call 661-430-5355 for more information. Gardener Services Included Refrigerator Included Washer/Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41741 55th St West have any available units?
41741 55th St West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quartz Hill, CA.
What amenities does 41741 55th St West have?
Some of 41741 55th St West's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41741 55th St West currently offering any rent specials?
41741 55th St West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41741 55th St West pet-friendly?
Yes, 41741 55th St West is pet friendly.
Does 41741 55th St West offer parking?
Yes, 41741 55th St West does offer parking.
Does 41741 55th St West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41741 55th St West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41741 55th St West have a pool?
No, 41741 55th St West does not have a pool.
Does 41741 55th St West have accessible units?
No, 41741 55th St West does not have accessible units.
Does 41741 55th St West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41741 55th St West has units with dishwashers.
Does 41741 55th St West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 41741 55th St West has units with air conditioning.
