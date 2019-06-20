41741 55th St West

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b67a1a06a ---- NO SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME......MORE PICTURES COMING SOON. Quartz Hill rentals located off of Avenue M-4 and 55th Street West. The property offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,260 sq ft of living space. Some included amenities you will find at this property are fireplace, dining room, new carpet in the bedrooms, granite counters, refrigerator included, hardwood cabinets, stove/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, tile floors, central heat and air, laundry room, attached garage, shed, large backyard, sprinklers, fenced backyard, possible RV parking. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator included. Water service and Gardner services included. One small pet allowed. *NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED Available July 1, 2019 Please visit www.rentsourcecorp.com or call 661-430-5355 for more information. Gardener Services Included Refrigerator Included Washer/Dryer Included