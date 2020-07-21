700 Live Oak Lane

Amenities
Lovely 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Pinole Shores - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 house townhouse features:
1. Small Tiled Entry Way
2. Spacious Living Room w/ Fireplace.
3. Small Bar Section in Livng Room
4. Traditional Dining Area
5. Kitchen come with ALL appliances including Dishwasher & Microwave
6. Upstairs Landing overlooks Living Room
7. Backyard Patio w/ Access to Trails
8. Small Storage Closet in back
9. Large Master Bedroom / Lots of Closet Space
10. Westcat Busline Nearby
11. Easy Access to Pinole Shores Trails
12. Minutes from Shopping and Restaurants
13. Short Drive to I-80
14. Access to Richmond Pkwy via San Pablo Ave.
Public Schools: Shannon Elementary, Pinole Middle School, Pinole Valley High School
Rent: $2,500.00 / month
Deposit: $2,500.00
~ Owner Pays for Garbage
~ Tenant Pays for Water & Electric
Small Pets OK w/ Additonal Deposit
***Per updated COVID-19 regulations, we are now resuming ALL vacancy showings as housing is classified as an essential business under government guidelines***
Showings will be done by INDIVIDUAL APPOINTMENT ONLY.
- The Leasing Agent will arrive early to open the door and sanitize the doorknobs throughout the unit. Guest should refrain from touching as much as possible while looking around and wash their hands after leaving.
- Interested parties will have their own individual appointment. Couples may come together, but only two guests will be permitted to enter the home at a time while maintaining the 6-FT social distance requirement.
- Agent will remain outside while guests look around, then answer questions and provide application instructions on your way out.
To schedule an individual appointment to view this unit, please call Ben Johnson @ 510-680-3026 or reply via email to ben.johnson.spre@gmail.com
