700 Live Oak Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Pinole Shores - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 house townhouse features:



1. Small Tiled Entry Way

2. Spacious Living Room w/ Fireplace.

3. Small Bar Section in Livng Room

4. Traditional Dining Area

5. Kitchen come with ALL appliances including Dishwasher & Microwave

6. Upstairs Landing overlooks Living Room

7. Backyard Patio w/ Access to Trails

8. Small Storage Closet in back

9. Large Master Bedroom / Lots of Closet Space

10. Westcat Busline Nearby

11. Easy Access to Pinole Shores Trails

12. Minutes from Shopping and Restaurants

13. Short Drive to I-80

14. Access to Richmond Pkwy via San Pablo Ave.



Public Schools: Shannon Elementary, Pinole Middle School, Pinole Valley High School



Rent: $2,500.00 / month

Deposit: $2,500.00



~ Owner Pays for Garbage

~ Tenant Pays for Water & Electric



Small Pets OK w/ Additonal Deposit



***Per updated COVID-19 regulations, we are now resuming ALL vacancy showings as housing is classified as an essential business under government guidelines***



Showings will be done by INDIVIDUAL APPOINTMENT ONLY.



- The Leasing Agent will arrive early to open the door and sanitize the doorknobs throughout the unit. Guest should refrain from touching as much as possible while looking around and wash their hands after leaving.

- Interested parties will have their own individual appointment. Couples may come together, but only two guests will be permitted to enter the home at a time while maintaining the 6-FT social distance requirement.

- Agent will remain outside while guests look around, then answer questions and provide application instructions on your way out.



To schedule an individual appointment to view this unit, please call Ben Johnson @ 510-680-3026 or reply via email to ben.johnson.spre@gmail.com



Looking for other rentals? Please visit www.spre.com today!



(RLNE5936410)