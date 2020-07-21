All apartments in Pinole
Find more places like 700 Live Oak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinole, CA
/
700 Live Oak Lane
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

700 Live Oak Lane

700 Live Oak Lane · (510) 858-6711 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pinole
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

700 Live Oak Lane, Pinole, CA 94564

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 700 Live Oak Lane · Avail. now

$2,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Pinole Shores - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 house townhouse features:

1. Small Tiled Entry Way
2. Spacious Living Room w/ Fireplace.
3. Small Bar Section in Livng Room
4. Traditional Dining Area
5. Kitchen come with ALL appliances including Dishwasher & Microwave
6. Upstairs Landing overlooks Living Room
7. Backyard Patio w/ Access to Trails
8. Small Storage Closet in back
9. Large Master Bedroom / Lots of Closet Space
10. Westcat Busline Nearby
11. Easy Access to Pinole Shores Trails
12. Minutes from Shopping and Restaurants
13. Short Drive to I-80
14. Access to Richmond Pkwy via San Pablo Ave.

Public Schools: Shannon Elementary, Pinole Middle School, Pinole Valley High School

Rent: $2,500.00 / month
Deposit: $2,500.00

~ Owner Pays for Garbage
~ Tenant Pays for Water & Electric

Small Pets OK w/ Additonal Deposit

***Per updated COVID-19 regulations, we are now resuming ALL vacancy showings as housing is classified as an essential business under government guidelines***

Showings will be done by INDIVIDUAL APPOINTMENT ONLY.

- The Leasing Agent will arrive early to open the door and sanitize the doorknobs throughout the unit. Guest should refrain from touching as much as possible while looking around and wash their hands after leaving.
- Interested parties will have their own individual appointment. Couples may come together, but only two guests will be permitted to enter the home at a time while maintaining the 6-FT social distance requirement.
- Agent will remain outside while guests look around, then answer questions and provide application instructions on your way out.

To schedule an individual appointment to view this unit, please call Ben Johnson @ 510-680-3026 or reply via email to ben.johnson.spre@gmail.com

Looking for other rentals? Please visit www.spre.com today!

(RLNE5936410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Live Oak Lane have any available units?
700 Live Oak Lane has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 Live Oak Lane have?
Some of 700 Live Oak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Live Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
700 Live Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Live Oak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Live Oak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 700 Live Oak Lane offer parking?
No, 700 Live Oak Lane does not offer parking.
Does 700 Live Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Live Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Live Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 700 Live Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 700 Live Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 700 Live Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Live Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Live Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Live Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Live Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 700 Live Oak Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr
Pinole, CA 94564
Bayside
530 Sunnyview Dr
Pinole, CA 94564

Similar Pages

Pinole 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPinole 2 Bedroom Apartments
Pinole Apartments with BalconiesPinole Apartments with Parking
Pinole Pet Friendly ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CA
Dixon, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CATiburon, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CAHighlands-Baywood Park, CASausalito, CABenicia, CAOrinda, CAHealdsburg, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity