1578 San Pablo Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets internet access

1BR/1BA, upstairs end unit, recently and completely remodeled, in impeccably maintained 4-plex. Upper-left in front exterior photo. Great Pinole location. Walk to markets and public transportation. Features updated laminate wood flooring, custom mini-blinds, fresh paint, walk-in closet, dual pane windows, ample onsite parking lot. $1650/month rent, $2000 security deposit. Stove, fridge, water and garbage service included. Pre-wired for phone/cable/Internet. No satellite dishes. No smoking. Tenant pays own individually metered gas/electric service. No onsite laundry or hook-ups. Sorry, NO pets. Call or text Val for appointment 925-984-5739. Click the "Rental Application"-->"Apply Online" link at the office website - www.WestproRealty.com to apply. Click the "Rental Requirements" link at the website for further information. Note: THIS IS A COZY 1 BR, JUST UNDER 500 SQ. FT.