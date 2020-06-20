All apartments in Pinole
1578 San Pablo Avenue

1578 San Pablo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1578 San Pablo Avenue, Pinole, CA 94564
Bay Side

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
1BR/1BA, upstairs end unit, recently and completely remodeled, in impeccably maintained 4-plex. Upper-left in front exterior photo. Great Pinole location. Walk to markets and public transportation. Features updated laminate wood flooring, custom mini-blinds, fresh paint, walk-in closet, dual pane windows, ample onsite parking lot. $1650/month rent, $2000 security deposit. Stove, fridge, water and garbage service included. Pre-wired for phone/cable/Internet. No satellite dishes. No smoking. Tenant pays own individually metered gas/electric service. No onsite laundry or hook-ups. Sorry, NO pets. Call or text Val for appointment 925-984-5739. Click the "Rental Application"-->"Apply Online" link at the office website - www.WestproRealty.com to apply. Click the "Rental Requirements" link at the website for further information. Note: THIS IS A COZY 1 BR, JUST UNDER 500 SQ. FT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1578 San Pablo Avenue have any available units?
1578 San Pablo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinole, CA.
What amenities does 1578 San Pablo Avenue have?
Some of 1578 San Pablo Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1578 San Pablo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1578 San Pablo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1578 San Pablo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1578 San Pablo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinole.
Does 1578 San Pablo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1578 San Pablo Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1578 San Pablo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1578 San Pablo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1578 San Pablo Avenue have a pool?
No, 1578 San Pablo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1578 San Pablo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1578 San Pablo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1578 San Pablo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1578 San Pablo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1578 San Pablo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1578 San Pablo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
