1420 Greenfield Cir.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1420 Greenfield Cir

1420 Greenfield Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Greenfield Circle, Pinole, CA 94564
East Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PENDING 1420 Greenfield Cir., Pinole, CA 94564 - Three bed, two and a half bath two story home with attached two car garage. Stove/oven, dishwasher & garbage disposal. Fresh paint. New flooring downstairs, kitchen & bathrooms. W/W carpet upstairs and on stairs. Vaulted ceiling in living room. All new toilets. Fireplace. Two planter boxes in back for vegetable or herb garden. Automatic sprinkler & drip system. Deck. View of the bay from master bedroom and backyard. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets. No smoking.

ONE YEAR LEASE

Please drive by to preview outside of property BEFORE calling for appointment

CALL DURING BUSINESS HOURS:
Monday - Friday: 8:30am - 5:00pm
Saturday: 10:00am - 2:00pm
Sunday: CLOSED

DRE LIC# 00808840

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1420 Greenfield Cir have any available units?
1420 Greenfield Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinole, CA.
What amenities does 1420 Greenfield Cir have?
Some of 1420 Greenfield Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Greenfield Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Greenfield Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Greenfield Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Greenfield Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinole.
Does 1420 Greenfield Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Greenfield Cir offers parking.
Does 1420 Greenfield Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Greenfield Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Greenfield Cir have a pool?
No, 1420 Greenfield Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Greenfield Cir have accessible units?
No, 1420 Greenfield Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Greenfield Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Greenfield Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 Greenfield Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 Greenfield Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

