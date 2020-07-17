Amenities
PENDING 1420 Greenfield Cir., Pinole, CA 94564 - Three bed, two and a half bath two story home with attached two car garage. Stove/oven, dishwasher & garbage disposal. Fresh paint. New flooring downstairs, kitchen & bathrooms. W/W carpet upstairs and on stairs. Vaulted ceiling in living room. All new toilets. Fireplace. Two planter boxes in back for vegetable or herb garden. Automatic sprinkler & drip system. Deck. View of the bay from master bedroom and backyard. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets. No smoking.
