accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM
50 Accessible Apartments for rent in Piedmont, CA
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Piedmont
16 Littlewood Ct
16 Littlewood Dr, Piedmont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,395
2103 sqft
Advent- Spacious Piedmont Home Available with upgrades galore! - Please Note: Do not apply to rent online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.
Results within 1 mile of Piedmont
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
176 Units Available
Glen Highlands
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,650
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,945
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 12:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Adams Point
345 MacArthur Apartments
345 MacArthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This classic San Francisco building houses STUDIO, ONE-BEDROOM and TWO-BEDROOM apartments. Call us to schedule a tour of your next home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Adams Point
250 Montecito Ave. #203
250 Montecito Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
932 sqft
Spacious Condo w/Balcony, Parking, Near Lake Merritt! - https://youtu.be/7UaXzqZvMm8 250 Montecito Ave, #203 Oakland, CA 94607 1bd/1ba Amazing condo in QUIET building off of Grand Ave. near Lake Merritt.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Adams Point
250 Montecito Ave Unit 201
250 Montecito Ave, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1533 sqft
Advent- Spacious Condo Available in Adams Point with Garage Parking Available! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.
Results within 5 miles of Piedmont
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
61 Units Available
Laney College
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,339
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,577
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,884
1173 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
146 Units Available
West Berkeley
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,990
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,400
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,365
1103 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Jones Berkley!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
137 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Lantana Uptown
625 16th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,325
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
897 sqft
Welcome to Lantana Uptown Lantana Uptown apartments in Oakland is a brand new community that offers curated modern living perfectly designed to flow with Oakland’s vibe.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
25 Units Available
West End
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,354
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,854
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
9 Units Available
West Berkeley
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,250
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
38 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,490
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,845
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1340 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Merritt
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,486
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,182
478 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,210
1078 sqft
Residents can enjoy washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and dishwashers in every unit. The community features luxurious amenities like rooftop terrace, resident lounge and courtyard. Conveniently located just steps from UC Berkeley and downtown shops.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,756
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,328
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
6 Units Available
Coliseum
Coliseum Connect
805 North 71st Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
937 sqft
Coliseum Connect is a brand-new transit-oriented community offering market rate and affordable housing in Oakland.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
25 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,890
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
705 sqft
Situated in Downtown Berkeley and moments from UC Berkeley and Ohlone Park, this community offers residents bike storage, a rooftop lounge and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature sprinkler systems, balconies and a smoke-free environment.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 02:12 PM
3 Units Available
Merritt
Lakeview Towers
201 E 12th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oakland, CA with sought after amenities such as covered parking, large spacious closets, ceiling fans, cable ready, elevator, carpeting, refrigerator and so much more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 09:51 PM
8 Units Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,029
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,234
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
5 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Aqua Via
125 2nd St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,192
1056 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,582
1238 sqft
Easy commute to the Jack London Shuttle, Oakland/Alameda Ferry and BART. Pet-friendly apartment community with an elevator, a gym and covered parking. Newly renovated interiors feature expansive closets, in-home laundry and plank floors.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
9 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Halcyon
1815 Alice Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,615
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,090
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1013 sqft
Centered in Oakland's historic Lakeside neighborhood, our Oakland apartments for rent will have you coming home to a culturally diverse mix of revitalization and established character.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
10 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
The Moran
570 21st Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,629
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,849
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,414
960 sqft
The Moran is named in honor of a family who called this very spot home for generations. Our new community of boutique apartments now offers you a place to create your own history in this exceptional neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
11 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,207
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,293
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community has bike racks, on-site management and parking garage. Apartments feature washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and 10-foot ceilings. Located in walking distance from coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
4 Units Available
Prescott
Lampwork Lofts
1614 Campbell St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,100
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completed in 2014, the award-winning Lampwork Lofts project was the conversion of a historic four-story brick warehouse into 92 for-rent live/work units.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
11 Units Available
West End
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled next to Shoreline Park and the Oakland Yacht Club. Luxury apartments boast marble bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and air conditioning. Enjoy the rooftop deck, carport, and concierge service. Close to the College of Alameda.
