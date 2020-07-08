46 Sotelo Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

SARAH O MEYJES - 510-506-4092 - A unique opportunity to lease this very special 5-bedroom/5.5 bath lakefront Colonial home on Lake Tyson! Elegant outdoor spaces and private walking trails around the lake and to Hampton Park provide tranquility and space for active outdoor lifestyles. A gracious floorplan provides versatile spaces inside the home for privacy, home office, and children’s play. Located in Upper Piedmont with convenient access to schools, retail, and dining. Enjoy all the benefits of lakefront living, space, and convenience!