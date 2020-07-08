All apartments in Piedmont
Find more places like 46 Sotelo Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Piedmont, CA
/
46 Sotelo Ave
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM

46 Sotelo Ave

46 Sotelo Avenue · (510) 339-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Piedmont
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

46 Sotelo Avenue, Piedmont, CA 94611
Piedmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$14,500

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4474 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SARAH O MEYJES - 510-506-4092 - A unique opportunity to lease this very special 5-bedroom/5.5 bath lakefront Colonial home on Lake Tyson! Elegant outdoor spaces and private walking trails around the lake and to Hampton Park provide tranquility and space for active outdoor lifestyles. A gracious floorplan provides versatile spaces inside the home for privacy, home office, and children’s play. Located in Upper Piedmont with convenient access to schools, retail, and dining. Enjoy all the benefits of lakefront living, space, and convenience!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Sotelo Ave have any available units?
46 Sotelo Ave has a unit available for $14,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46 Sotelo Ave have?
Some of 46 Sotelo Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Sotelo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
46 Sotelo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Sotelo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 46 Sotelo Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Piedmont.
Does 46 Sotelo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 46 Sotelo Ave offers parking.
Does 46 Sotelo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Sotelo Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Sotelo Ave have a pool?
No, 46 Sotelo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 46 Sotelo Ave have accessible units?
No, 46 Sotelo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Sotelo Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Sotelo Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Sotelo Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Sotelo Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 46 Sotelo Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Piedmont Accessible ApartmentsPiedmont Apartments with Garages
Piedmont Apartments with Washer-DryersPiedmont Dog Friendly Apartments
Piedmont Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA
Pleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CALafayette, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAMountain House, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity