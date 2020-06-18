All apartments in Piedmont
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

430 Hampton Rd.

430 Hampton Road · (510) 584-9078
Location

430 Hampton Road, Piedmont, CA 94611
Piedmont

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 430 Hampton Rd. · Avail. now

$7,700

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3420 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
parking
pool table
garage
Piedmont Mid-Century 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom Home - We are proud to present for lease a coveted and gracious mid-century 5 plus bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home on Hampton Road in Piedmont. Spacious and elegant, it's indoor-outdoor living makes this property a pleasure to call home.

Entering through the foyer, you are drawn to the walls of windows from the living room to the adjacent formal dining room which opens out to a private patio ideal for al fresco dining in a charming atmosphere. The large formal living room offers wall to wall carpets, a wood-burning fireplace, and space for a variety of seating options which make for a wonderful gathering place for all occasions. The adjacent dining room leads to the chef's kitchen with an updated twist including granite counters, white cabinets, double ovens, and a six-burner gas cooktop. A breakfast area in the kitchen overlooks the patio and provides additional options for day-to-day dining.

Back to the foyer, an oversized powder room is attractively furnished and renovated with a nod to the mid-century elements throughout the home. The master suite is located at the front of the property with hardwood floors that continue through three of the bedrooms. This master bedroom is an exceptionally large oasis offering closets that lead to a powder room and the master bath which includes a 40 square foot level in double shower with separate entrances, large floating vanity with double sinks, and heated floors.

Down the long hallway are two exceptionally large bedrooms connected by a shared bathroom with whimsical bubble tiles, glass blocks, and a dog paw drain. It’s double sinks offer individuality, and a separate bathtub allows for choice.

A retro library was intentionally kept and features wood paneling, large windows, built-in bookshelves, and period light fixtures to create a mix-media study room or gaming room. A pool table would not be out of the question in this large space! This room also offers a separate deck and direct access to the rear patio. A fourth bedroom located in this wing of the home can be converted into a home office and a fourth hallway bathroom services this room. Downstairs is the fifth bedroom and an updated bathroom for you or your guests' convenience. Interior entrance to the two-car garage and access to 2 large storage areas also on this level. Additional Features Include:
* Level Yard
* Large Picture Windows
* Washer and Dryer
* 2 Fireplaces
* Central Heat
* Double Lot
* Two Car Garage
* Separate Zone Alarm System (Optional)
* Near Downtown Piedmont, Montclair, and Glenview's Restaurant Row
* Convenient to multiple Business Districts of Oakland including Glenview, Montclair, Lakeshore, Oakmore
* Convenient to Commuter Ride Share, AC Transit to San Francisco and BART, Freeway access to Highway 13 and 580 Freeway
* http://www.ci.piedmont.ca.us
* https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/piedmont-alameda-ca
* http://www.piedmont.k12.ca.us
* http://www.greatschools.org/california/piedmont
* http://school-ratings.com/cities/Piedmont.html

Welcome Home!

Lease Terms:
Minimum Year Lease Negotiable. Ends June 30th of Each Year
Tenant Responsible for All Utilities
Gardener Included
Renters Insurance Required
This is a Non-Smoking Home

Contact:
Discovery Investments
DRE# 01911108
Marty Chan DRE#01400871
or Bonita Chinn
Phone: 510-584-9078
Email: rentals@discoinvest.com
Website: www.discoinvest.com

(RLNE2929826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Hampton Rd. have any available units?
430 Hampton Rd. has a unit available for $7,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 430 Hampton Rd. have?
Some of 430 Hampton Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Hampton Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
430 Hampton Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Hampton Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 430 Hampton Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Piedmont.
Does 430 Hampton Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 430 Hampton Rd. does offer parking.
Does 430 Hampton Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 Hampton Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Hampton Rd. have a pool?
No, 430 Hampton Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 430 Hampton Rd. have accessible units?
No, 430 Hampton Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Hampton Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Hampton Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Hampton Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 430 Hampton Rd. has units with air conditioning.
