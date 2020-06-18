430 Hampton Rd.

Amenities

Piedmont Mid-Century 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom Home - We are proud to present for lease a coveted and gracious mid-century 5 plus bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home on Hampton Road in Piedmont. Spacious and elegant, it's indoor-outdoor living makes this property a pleasure to call home.



Entering through the foyer, you are drawn to the walls of windows from the living room to the adjacent formal dining room which opens out to a private patio ideal for al fresco dining in a charming atmosphere. The large formal living room offers wall to wall carpets, a wood-burning fireplace, and space for a variety of seating options which make for a wonderful gathering place for all occasions. The adjacent dining room leads to the chef's kitchen with an updated twist including granite counters, white cabinets, double ovens, and a six-burner gas cooktop. A breakfast area in the kitchen overlooks the patio and provides additional options for day-to-day dining.



Back to the foyer, an oversized powder room is attractively furnished and renovated with a nod to the mid-century elements throughout the home. The master suite is located at the front of the property with hardwood floors that continue through three of the bedrooms. This master bedroom is an exceptionally large oasis offering closets that lead to a powder room and the master bath which includes a 40 square foot level in double shower with separate entrances, large floating vanity with double sinks, and heated floors.



Down the long hallway are two exceptionally large bedrooms connected by a shared bathroom with whimsical bubble tiles, glass blocks, and a dog paw drain. It’s double sinks offer individuality, and a separate bathtub allows for choice.



A retro library was intentionally kept and features wood paneling, large windows, built-in bookshelves, and period light fixtures to create a mix-media study room or gaming room. A pool table would not be out of the question in this large space! This room also offers a separate deck and direct access to the rear patio. A fourth bedroom located in this wing of the home can be converted into a home office and a fourth hallway bathroom services this room. Downstairs is the fifth bedroom and an updated bathroom for you or your guests' convenience. Interior entrance to the two-car garage and access to 2 large storage areas also on this level. Additional Features Include:

* Level Yard

* Large Picture Windows

* Washer and Dryer

* 2 Fireplaces

* Central Heat

* Double Lot

* Two Car Garage

* Separate Zone Alarm System (Optional)

* Near Downtown Piedmont, Montclair, and Glenview's Restaurant Row

* Convenient to multiple Business Districts of Oakland including Glenview, Montclair, Lakeshore, Oakmore

* Convenient to Commuter Ride Share, AC Transit to San Francisco and BART, Freeway access to Highway 13 and 580 Freeway

* http://www.ci.piedmont.ca.us

* https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/piedmont-alameda-ca

* http://www.piedmont.k12.ca.us

* http://www.greatschools.org/california/piedmont

* http://school-ratings.com/cities/Piedmont.html



Welcome Home!



Lease Terms:

Minimum Year Lease Negotiable. Ends June 30th of Each Year

Tenant Responsible for All Utilities

Gardener Included

Renters Insurance Required

This is a Non-Smoking Home



Contact:

Discovery Investments

DRE# 01911108

Marty Chan DRE#01400871

or Bonita Chinn

Phone: 510-584-9078

Email: rentals@discoinvest.com

Website: www.discoinvest.com



(RLNE2929826)