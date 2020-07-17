16 Littlewood Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly accessible parking garage internet access

Advent- Spacious Piedmont Home Available with upgrades galore! - Please Note: Do not apply to rent online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.



TO SCHEDULE TOUR: Please call our 24/7 Advent-Tenant Turner Scheduling Line 510-726-6207



This stunning home is situated on a tree-lined cul-de-sac, a short distance from trendy restaurants, boutique shopping in downtown Piedmont, Piedmont Avenue, and downtown Montclair Village.



Tucked away, this sophisticated and fully updated four bedroom three bathroom mid-century home offers a coveted floor plan with inviting living and dining rooms that open to a beautiful new deck featuring wooded hillside views. Chef's kitchen includes stainless steel appliance with ample counter space to allow you to explore your culinary passion. Private bedrooms including a large master suite with renovated bathroom. The property has fantastic greenery with ample room for entertainment and play year-round.



With smart design, clean finishes throughout, wonderful natural light, and expansive wrap around decks, you’ll truly enjoy this delightful home.



Area: Centrally located just below Hwy 13 and minutes away from San Francisco, Berkeley and downtown Oakland. Easy access to Hwy 24 and Rockridge BART. In addition this home is just a quick drive to highly rated public and private schools, Temescal Regional Recreation Area and various hiking/biking trails. This home’s location allows you to enjoy the best of East Bay..



Utilities: The residents are responsible for PG&E and Water, Cable, and Internet services.



The owner provides landscaping and trash service.



A minimum credit score of 690 required.



Renter's Insurance is required with Advent Properties listed as "additional interest."



*Renters Insurance does not include earthquake damage.*



Pets Considered Type and Breed Restrictions may apply. Additional deposit required. Pets must be spayed/neutered.



This is a no smoking / no marijuana residence.



*** Upon approval of the application, applicant(s) will have 48 hours to obtain utilities in their name(s) and renters insurance PRIOR to receiving the lease agreement.



*** Move-in date must be 30 days or less from the date of application approval.***



**For the first applicant, (2.2X's) the monthly rental rate in verifiable monthly net income is required. If two (2) people will occupy the unit then the combined income must be three-point three times (3.3X’s) the monthly rental rate (and if three (3) people will occupy the unit, the combined income must be four-point four times (4.4X’s) the monthly rental rate, etc.



**If cash reserves are used to qualify as income, the cash reserves amount must be equivalent to above income requirements for the duration of the initial term of the tenancy. The cash reserves must be in the applicant's account(s) for a minimum of six (6) months.

Verifiable income is income that is documented by the most recent two (2) months paystubs or bank statements or a signed Verification of Deposit that is dated within thirty (30) days evidencing the above requirements. Offers of employment must contain an initial employment day within thirty (30) days of application, and the total salary will be discounted to 60% for calculating net income.

No prior Evictions on your record. Your Credit Check will show this.

No past due utility bills.

A positive (not neutral) landlord reference from the most recent two landlords is required.



* As a property owner or manager we do not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of "race, color, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, marital status, national origin, ancestry, familial status, source of income, disability, veteran or military status, or genetic information"



** Advent Properties, Inc. trusts that all material in the flyer to be correct and assumes no legal responsibility for the accuracy. All information is subject to change or withdrawal without further notice.



CAL DRE#01897998



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5886625)