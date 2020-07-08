9522 Bascom Street

Amenities

pet friendly

TO GET TO THE FRONT DOOR OF THIS HOUSE, PLEASE US THIS ADDRESS: 9504 Woodhue St., Pico Rivera, California



THIS IS THE HOUSE LOCATED IN THE BACK OF THE PROPERTY. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE FRONT HOUSE AND KNOCK ON THE DOOR!! DRIVE AROUND AND ENTER THE FRONT OF THE HOUSE FROM THE WOODHUE STREET! THANK YOU!



Located in the city of Pico Rivera this back home is ready to be rented out and a discounted price! The back house includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a kitchen and a family room area. To make offer even better, ALL UTILITIES are included.



The back home is in need of a little attention and for that reason it is going for a much cheaper price than normal.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.