Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

9522 Bascom Street

9522 Bascom Street · No Longer Available
Location

9522 Bascom Street, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Pico Rivera

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
TO GET TO THE FRONT DOOR OF THIS HOUSE, PLEASE US THIS ADDRESS: 9504 Woodhue St., Pico Rivera, California

THIS IS THE HOUSE LOCATED IN THE BACK OF THE PROPERTY. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE FRONT HOUSE AND KNOCK ON THE DOOR!! DRIVE AROUND AND ENTER THE FRONT OF THE HOUSE FROM THE WOODHUE STREET! THANK YOU!

Located in the city of Pico Rivera this back home is ready to be rented out and a discounted price! The back house includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a kitchen and a family room area. To make offer even better, ALL UTILITIES are included.

The back home is in need of a little attention and for that reason it is going for a much cheaper price than normal.

To setup a self viewing of the home: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1701963?source=marketing
To apply for the home: https://erpropertysolutions.tenantcloud.com/find
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9522 Bascom Street have any available units?
9522 Bascom Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pico Rivera, CA.
Is 9522 Bascom Street currently offering any rent specials?
9522 Bascom Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9522 Bascom Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9522 Bascom Street is pet friendly.
Does 9522 Bascom Street offer parking?
No, 9522 Bascom Street does not offer parking.
Does 9522 Bascom Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9522 Bascom Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9522 Bascom Street have a pool?
No, 9522 Bascom Street does not have a pool.
Does 9522 Bascom Street have accessible units?
No, 9522 Bascom Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9522 Bascom Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9522 Bascom Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9522 Bascom Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9522 Bascom Street does not have units with air conditioning.

