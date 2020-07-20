All apartments in Pico Rivera
9229 Prescott Street

9229 Prescott Street · No Longer Available
Location

9229 Prescott Street, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Pico Rivera

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Family Residence in a gated HOA community! The house has hardwood floors, central air conditioning, and a master bedroom with bath. Rent includes all appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer) and HOA dues. Large two-car garage with driveway.

RENTAL CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 3x the rent, no pets, no smoking, no past evictions.

TO VIEW CONDO: Call Daniel and press 1 @ (562) 203-0601 to schedule a viewing.

TO APPLY: go to whittierpropertymanager.com and click application or call Daniel (562) 203-0601. Casado Real Estate Inc. is a full service property management company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9229 Prescott Street have any available units?
9229 Prescott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pico Rivera, CA.
What amenities does 9229 Prescott Street have?
Some of 9229 Prescott Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9229 Prescott Street currently offering any rent specials?
9229 Prescott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9229 Prescott Street pet-friendly?
No, 9229 Prescott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pico Rivera.
Does 9229 Prescott Street offer parking?
Yes, 9229 Prescott Street offers parking.
Does 9229 Prescott Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9229 Prescott Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9229 Prescott Street have a pool?
No, 9229 Prescott Street does not have a pool.
Does 9229 Prescott Street have accessible units?
No, 9229 Prescott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9229 Prescott Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9229 Prescott Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9229 Prescott Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9229 Prescott Street has units with air conditioning.
