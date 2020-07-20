9229 Prescott Street

Amenities
Single Family Residence in a gated HOA community! The house has hardwood floors, central air conditioning, and a master bedroom with bath. Rent includes all appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer) and HOA dues. Large two-car garage with driveway.
RENTAL CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 3x the rent, no pets, no smoking, no past evictions.
TO VIEW CONDO: Call Daniel and press 1 @ (562) 203-0601 to schedule a viewing.
TO APPLY: go to whittierpropertymanager.com and click application or call Daniel (562) 203-0601. Casado Real Estate Inc. is a full service property management company.