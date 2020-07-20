9229 Prescott Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Single Family Residence in a gated HOA community! The house has hardwood floors, central air conditioning, and a master bedroom with bath. Rent includes all appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer) and HOA dues. Large two-car garage with driveway.



RENTAL CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 3x the rent, no pets, no smoking, no past evictions.



TO VIEW CONDO: Call Daniel and press 1 @ (562) 203-0601 to schedule a viewing.



TO APPLY: go to whittierpropertymanager.com and click application or call Daniel (562) 203-0601. Casado Real Estate Inc. is a full service property management company.